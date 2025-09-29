صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Jump Crypto’s SIMD-0370 proposal seeks to remove Solana’s compute block limit, boosting throughput but raising centralization risks. Alpenglow upgrade and Firedancer client push Solana toward faster scaling, aiming for internet-level transaction performance. Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has introduced a new proposal created to change how Solana processes transactions. The initiative, identified as SIMD-0370, seeks [...]]]>Jump Crypto’s SIMD-0370 proposal seeks to remove Solana’s compute block limit, boosting throughput but raising centralization risks. Alpenglow upgrade and Firedancer client push Solana toward faster scaling, aiming for internet-level transaction performance. Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has introduced a new proposal created to change how Solana processes transactions. The initiative, identified as SIMD-0370, seeks [...]]]>

Firedancer Devs Push Solana Speed Limits as SOL Bulls Eye Breakout

نویسنده: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/29 20:11
EPNS
PUSH$0.01591+6.20%
Solana
SOL$159.72-4.23%
BULLS
BULLS$241.73-1.19%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0188-0.05%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139565-0.24%
  • Jump Crypto’s SIMD-0370 proposal seeks to remove Solana’s compute block limit, boosting throughput but raising centralization risks.
  • Alpenglow upgrade and Firedancer client push Solana toward faster scaling, aiming for internet-level transaction performance.

Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has introduced a new proposal created to change how Solana processes transactions. The initiative, identified as SIMD-0370, seeks to remove the network’s fixed compute block limit and is expected to be considered after the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade.

The plan would allow high-performance validators to handle larger and more complex blocks, while slower validators would bypass them. By shifting responsibility in this way, the network could improve overall throughput and encourage hardware upgrades across its validator base.

Alpenglow Sets Stage for Future Changes

The Alpenglow upgrade, as highlighted in our previous post, passed earlier this month with near-unanimous approval and will reach Solana’s testnet in December. Research company Anza, a spinout from Solana Labs, described Alpenglow as the most significant protocol change yet for the network.

According to Anza, the implementation aims to cut transaction finality times from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds. Alongside other improvements, the upgrade is intended to strengthen network resilience while positioning Solana closer to performance levels seen in internet infrastructure.

Firedancer and Validator Client Diversification

Jump Crypto’s involvement with Solana extends beyond proposals. The company is also building the Firedancer validator client, which went live on Solana’s mainnet in September 2024 with limited functionality. Expanding the validator client base has been a priority for the ecosystem to reduce reliance on any single software implementation and to improve stability during traffic spikes.

The new proposal builds on these efforts. Anza explained that by allowing producers to pack more transactions into blocks, validators are encouraged to upgrade hardware to avoid losing rewards. This process, they said, generates a “performance flywheel” that could push network limits further over time.

Solana’s current compute block limit stands at 60 million units. In May, Jito Labs CEO Lucas Bruder proposed raising the cap to 100 million under SIMD-0286. The latest proposal takes the debate a step further by removing the cap altogether.

However, concerns about centralization risks have surfaced. Engineer Akhilesh Singhania noted on GitHub that smaller validators may be forced out if they cannot afford higher-performance equipment. This scenario, he warned, could leave Solana with fewer but larger validators, potentially concentrating control.

Market Context and Performance Pressure

Solana has experienced strong adoption as a platform for decentralized applications and fast, low-cost transactions. Its decentralized exchange trading volumes have surpassed Ethereum’s at various points during 2025. Still, the network has faced challenges. Unexpected surges in traffic have led to delays over the past years, signaling the need for upgrades that can ensure smoother performance.

By introducing SIMD-0370, developers aim to align Solana’s infrastructure with its growing user activity. With Firedancer advancing, Alpenglow approaching testnet deployment, and ongoing debates about validator participation, the network is preparing for a new phase of scaling.

These technical moves arrive as market participants focus on Solana’s price momentum, with investors weighing whether stronger basic factors could support a breakout for SOL.

]]>
سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,399.22
$103,399.22$103,399.22

-0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.29
$3,476.29$3,476.29

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.72
$159.72$159.72

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4263
$2.4263$2.4263

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17587
$0.17587$0.17587

-0.15%