FIFA Sanction Reopens Africa’s Group C World Cup Qualifiers Race

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST – FEBRUARY 10: Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 3rd place match between South Africa and DR Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on February 10, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images

FIFA has thrown Group C of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers wide open after docking South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena started the 2–0 win over Lesotho in March despite having accumulated two yellow cards in earlier matches, which should have triggered a suspension.

The match has since been overturned, with Lesotho awarded a 3–0 victory, while the South African Football Association has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (approximately $12,500 USD).

From Control to Chaos

Before the ruling, Bafana Bafana sat comfortably on 17 points, in control of the group. The sanction, however, dropped them back to 14 points, level with Benin but trailing on goal difference. Nigeria and Rwanda remain firmly in contention on 11 points each.

What was once a two-horse race is now a four-way sprint for a single ticket to the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Only the group winners qualify directly; second place faces a gruelling playoff path that may still end in elimination.

Tight Standings, Crucial Fixtures

Benin players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The October international window will decide everything. On October 10, Benin travel to Kigali to face Rwanda, Lesotho hosts Nigeria, and South Africa hosts Zimbabwe. Four days later, on October 14, South Africa will host Rwanda, while Benin make the short trip to neighbouring Nigeria for a decisive clash. Every point, every goal, every defensive lapse will matter. A single draw could be the difference between qualification and heartbreak.

Benin’s Unexpected Opportunity

Benin, not widely tipped to challenge in this group, suddenly find themselves in pole position. Gernot Rohr’s side have been handed a golden chance to qualify for their first-ever World Cup, but their remaining fixtures will not be a walkover: away to Rwanda and Nigeria. Two wins would secure history; anything less could see the opportunity slip away.

South Africa Under Siege

South Africa’s midfielder #23 Mohau Nkota (L) celebrates after kicking a ball that lead to Nigeria’s own goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

South Africa’s margin for error has vanished. Hugo Broos’s men must win both remaining games to keep control of their destiny. For a nation that has not qualified since hosting in 2010, another failure would be devastating. That it could happen because of an off-field administrative oversight makes the stakes even more painful.

Nigeria’s Second Chance

Nigeria’s players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers group C football match between Benin and Nigeria at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan on June 10, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

For Nigeria, the ruling has breathed new life into a faltering campaign. The Super Eagles have looked disjointed throughout qualifying, dropping points that should have been routine. Nigeria remain Africa’s most frequent World Cup representatives since 1994, but missing out on Qatar 2022 was a bitter disappointment. Failure again in 2026 would be viewed as catastrophic for a footballing powerhouse.

Dijhad Bizimana of Rwanda kicks the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Rwanda’s Amavubi, which Nigeria wins 1-0, at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, on September 6, 2025. (Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rwanda Still in the Hunt

Rwanda, often overlooked, remains in the mix. Sitting level with Nigeria on 11 points, they know victory over Benin on October 10 would set up a final-day showdown with South Africa that could yet deliver the country’s first World Cup qualification. Even if they fall short, Rwanda’s run reflects the strides made in their football development. Their resilience has contributed to Group C becoming one of the continent’s most unpredictable races.

A History of Costly Errors

South Africa’s fate echoes past African qualifiers, where administrative slip-ups changed everything. In 2018, Nigeria were docked points after fielding Shehu Abdullahi while suspended, turning a 1–1 draw with Algeria into a 3–0 defeat. In 2014, Cape Verde’s shock win over Tunisia was annulled when Fernando Varela played while banned, ending their World Cup dream. Group C now joins that list. The lesson is clear: success in qualifying depends not only on results on the pitch but also on diligence off it.

Criticism of FIFA’s Delay

Although the sanction was correct, FIFA has faced criticism for its slow response. More than seven months passed between the March fixture and the September ruling. That left coaches and players uncertain about the true standings throughout crucial qualifiers. Rohr, among others, questioned the lack of clarity. For South Africa, the timing could not have been worse. Instead of preparing for October’s decisive fixtures with momentum, they must now repair confidence under the shadow of lost points.

As the last two matchdays approach, Group C stands on a knife-edge. Benin are chasing history. South Africa is desperate to avoid embarrassment. Nigeria are fighting to restore pride. Rwanda are dreaming of the impossible.