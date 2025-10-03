صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
FIFA has announced FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026.FIFA has announced FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026.

FIFA announces FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 03:15
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.3622-0.96%

FIFA has returned with a new release announcement following its split with  Electronic Arts (EA). The football video game company announced FIFA Heroes, an arcade-style five-a-side football game expected to be released in 2026. The release will be rolled out across major platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

The game is being developed in collaboration between Enver, Solace, and Enver Studios. The new release will incorporate multiverse squads of real football icons, official FIFA mascots, and even fictional characters from popular films and shows. Solace’s director, Kyle Joyce, revealed that Solace has worked closely with ENVER for a long time to create pioneering game development experiences that bring players together. 

Enver compares FIFA Heroes with FIFA Street

EA officially ended its partnership with FIFA for the FIFA series, which would no longer be titled ‘FIFA’. The long-held partnership ended after the FIFA organization reportedly requested a $1 billion licensing fee from EA.

EA allegedly acknowledged that the FIFA licence did not include rights for players, teams, or leagues and was therefore not worth keeping the permit for $1 billion. EA then called its annualized football series ‘EA Sports FC,’ creating new licensing deals with the professional football teams and leagues featured in the game. 

On the other hand, FIFA declared that it would develop its own football game, a mascot-forward mobile and console game called FIFA Heroes. Mascot-forward means that instead of featuring professional footballers, it would feature the mascots for international teams. Maple for Canada, Zayu for Mexico, and Clutch for the United States of America, representing the countries that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA Heroes is a five-a-side game that doesn’t take the same simulation-forward approach as EA Sports FC but is depicted as something closer to Sloclap’s Rematch or other arcade-focused football games.

Christian Volk, FIFA’s director of gaming and esports, revealed that the title aims to connect a new generation of fans while sparking nostalgia for those who grew up with classic FIFA games. 

FIFA Heroes to feature 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots

The FIFA Heroes trailer showcased the 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots Maple the moose (Canada), Zayu (Mexico), and Clutch (United States) as playable characters with exceptional ratings in power and moves. Enver has promised that the game will feature dynamic physics, pitch-shattering power moves, PvE career milestones, and casual multiplayer matches, comparing it to FIFA Street.

Enver’s founder, Kyle Joyce, described the project as an attempt to capture football’s speed, drama, and rivalry in an accessible arcade package. FIFA Heroes will mark the organization’s first official game release since its split from EA. Whether fans embrace a mascot-powered, arcade alternative remains to be seen, but it’s clear that FIFA intends to re-establish its presence in gaming ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The latest announcement follows the release of EA’s latest EA FC game, EAFC26. The game appears to be going down well among its fan base, retaining many of the elements of the series’ prior EAFC titles and the FIFA series. 

According to a Cryptopolitan report, Electronic Arts was in advanced talks to go private in a deal worth approximately $50 billion. A group of interested investors, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Silver Lake, a private equity firm, is engaged in discussions with Electronic Arts. EA has agreed to a $55 billion takeover to go private.

Following today’s announcement, the video game publisher’s stock dropped 0.31% trading at $201.01 at publication.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00411-12.88%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12818-0.29%
COM
COM$0.005889-8.19%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06421+5.66%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2372-5.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001622-3.39%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003366+0.38%
Union
U$0.006326+4.45%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,600.00
$103,600.00$103,600.00

+0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,492.83
$3,492.83$3,492.83

+0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.59
$160.59$160.59

-0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4381
$2.4381$2.4381

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17663
$0.17663$0.17663

+0.27%