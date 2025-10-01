Fidelity Expands BTC and ETH Holdings After Sustained Gains

Fidelity has added BTC for $298.7 million.

It has also expanded ETH holdings by $202.2 million.

BTC price and ETH price have comparatively surged over the past 24 hours.

Fidelity has expanded its holdings for Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens. The move comes at a time when BTC price and ETH price are starting to maintain their positive moves. The collective worth of expanded holdings comes to more than $400 million, when respective transactions were executed. BlackRock recently added Ether worth over $154 million. These moves have sparked optimism also towards Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF.

Fidelity Adds BTC and ETH Holdings

Fidelity has substantially added crypto tokens to its current holdings. The first transaction reported was for BTC with a total value of approximately $298.7 million. The second transaction reported that Fidelity added ETH worth around $202.2 million to its portfolio. This is being looked at from the perspective of accumulation backed by the sustained gains.

Interestingly, Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF recorded inflows of $518 million and $546.9 million, respectively, on September 29, 2025. The inward movement of funds comes a week after both ETFs recorded major inflows.

BTC Price and ETH Price Drive

Expansion of BTC and ETH holdings by Fidelity comes at a time when BTC price and ETH price are driving upticks. Bitcoin tokens, for starters, are up by 0.7% over the past 24 hours and are being exchanged at $112,884.02.

BTC price had earlier peaked above the milestone of $114.50k. While the current price is down comparatively, such an accumulation has triggered anticipation that more upticks are on the way.

ETH price is currently up by 0.59% over the last 24 hours, trading at $4,153.08. It was briefly traded above $4,225 but the price has, since then, plummeted slightly.

BTC price is currently estimated to trade at around $119,447 in the next 30 days. Similarly, ETH price could have an exchange value of $4,622.62 during the same timeline. It is also important to remember that the crypto market is highly volatile, and price may be different during or at the end of the timeline.

BlackRock Adds ETH

Before Fidelity, it was BlackRock that reportedly added Ethereum tokens to its portfolio. Per the report by Whale Insider, BlackRock added ETH for approximately $154.2 million. This transaction was executed days after Fidelity sold BTC worth more than $75 million.

ETH price is now down by 0.81% and 6.61% in the last 7 days and 30 days, applicable in the same order. The downtrend has created a gap that Fidelity is potentially exploring to cover up before uptrends become a new pattern.

The contents of this article are neither recommendations nor advice for crypto trading and investment.

