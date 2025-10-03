FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) Stock: Pioneers Tokenized Public Equity on Ethereum

TLDR

FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) saw a sharp rise in share value, reaching $6.15 with a gain of 3.71% during mid-day trading.

FG Nexus announced a new step in its digital transformation by tokenizing its public equity. The company partnered with Securitize to bring its common stock and preferred equity shares onto the Ethereum blockchain. This move places FG Nexus among the first Nasdaq-listed firms to use blockchain technology for public equities.

The initiative aims to provide transparent, secure, and compliant ownership of shares on-chain through Ethereum’s infrastructure. The program will begin with common stock and later include dividend-paying preferred equity under the ticker FGNXP. This marks the first U.S. exchange-listed preferred share to adopt full tokenization.

The Ethereum blockchain supports this effort by offering decentralized infrastructure and smart-contract features that meet regulatory demands. FG Nexus selected Ethereum due to its maturity, institutional integration, and capacity for regulated asset tokenization. Ethereum already hosts tokenized U.S. Treasury securities and funds totaling nearly $8 billion.

Common Stock Tokenization Begins With Ethereum Integration

FG Nexus will launch the initiative by tokenizing its common shares, allowing shareholders the option to hold their stock on Ethereum. The tokenized shares will maintain compliance and offer seamless record-keeping through Securitize, a registered transfer agent. This method enables a secure transition from traditional equity to blockchain-based ownership.

By launching native digital shares, the company aims to simplify the equity management process and expand access. Securitize’s platform will provide identity verification, compliance monitoring, and investor onboarding. The process ensures adherence to SEC and FINRA standards, making it a trusted environment for all stakeholders.

This move is expected to enhance long-term shareholder engagement and create new liquidity options through digital marketplaces. The infrastructure supports transparent ownership transfers and facilitates real-time settlement. FG Nexus anticipates increased investor participation as digital asset adoption continues across capital markets.

Preferred Equity Tokenization to Introduce On-Chain Dividends

Following the rollout of common stock, FG Nexus will extend tokenization to its preferred shares (FGNXP), offering dividend payouts natively on-chain. This development positions the company as a trailblazer in combining blockchain technology with recurring income instruments. The goal is to modernize dividend processing and distribution through smart contracts.

Preferred shareholders will receive distributions directly to their wallets, with automatic tracking and real-time payment capabilities. This eliminates intermediaries and supports efficient capital flow while ensuring regulatory compliance. FG Nexus anticipates that the system will improve accuracy and reduce administrative costs over time.

Securitize’s digital framework will manage the full lifecycle of these securities, from issuance to dividend disbursement. The shift enables future integrations with decentralized finance tools while maintaining strict investor protections. As the financial sector embraces tokenization, FG Nexus aims to lead with innovation and scalability.

