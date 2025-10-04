صرافیDEX+
The post Fed's Miran presses for aggressive rate cuts despite disagreements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Governor Stephen Miran wants the central bank to apply a "brisk pace" in its rate cuts, differing from the opinion of other officials who advocate for a cautious approach. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are among the Fed officials who raised concerns about economic and inflation conditions.  Fed Chair Jerome Powell also noted that large rate cuts lack support, emphasizing a policy consensus that balances the central bank's monetary policy approach. He claimed that making significant policy moves at this time is unnecessary. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expressed doubt about future rate cuts unless inflation drops. Alberto Musalem, President of the Bank of St. Louis, also warned that the Fed is edging closer to its rate cut limits. Miran says policy is out of whack Miran said that the Fed's monetary policy is out of whack, and reasonable adjustments should be made briskly. However, he remains skeptical about the central bank's current interest rate policy, pointing out that the Fed might not have reached that point yet. Miran believes that the Fed is at a point where, if it keeps the current interest rate steady for another day, it will be in crisis. However, he foresees a bigger problem in the Fed's hands if the current rate is held for an extra year. "If you sort of keep it there another day, it's a crisis, but if you keep it there for an extra year, yeah, I think you have…problems on your hands." –Stephen Miran, Governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve  Miran said on September 22 that leaving the policy restrictive to the current extent risks significantly compromising the Fed's mandate. He and other FOMC members also believe the neutral rate is not where it ought to be due to President Trump's policy changes.

Fed’s Miran presses for aggressive rate cuts despite disagreements

2025/10/04 20:07
Fed Governor Stephen Miran wants the central bank to apply a “brisk pace” in its rate cuts, differing from the opinion of other officials who advocate for a cautious approach. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are among the Fed officials who raised concerns about economic and inflation conditions. 

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also noted that large rate cuts lack support, emphasizing a policy consensus that balances the central bank’s monetary policy approach. He claimed that making significant policy moves at this time is unnecessary.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expressed doubt about future rate cuts unless inflation drops. Alberto Musalem, President of the Bank of St. Louis, also warned that the Fed is edging closer to its rate cut limits.

Miran says policy is out of whack

Miran said that the Fed’s monetary policy is out of whack, and reasonable adjustments should be made briskly. However, he remains skeptical about the central bank’s current interest rate policy, pointing out that the Fed might not have reached that point yet.

Miran believes that the Fed is at a point where, if it keeps the current interest rate steady for another day, it will be in crisis. However, he foresees a bigger problem in the Fed’s hands if the current rate is held for an extra year.

Miran said on September 22 that leaving the policy restrictive to the current extent risks significantly compromising the Fed’s mandate. He and other FOMC members also believe the neutral rate is not where it ought to be due to President Trump’s policy changes. 

Miran further explained how deregulation, tax, immigration, and trade policy changes are either increasing nominal savings or boosting productivity in ways that lower the neutral rate. He added that these changes make monetary policy that was not as tight at the beginning of the year, now too restrictive. 

Bowman predicts three rate cuts in 2025  

Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed board of Governors, predicted on October 3 that the Fed would make three rate cuts before the end of the year. Bowman, who also serves as the current Vice Chair of Supervision, pointed out that these cuts would counter labor market risks and support the economy’s stability as inflation neared the 2% target. 

However, Miran’s preference for bolder rate cuts places him at odds with most policymakers. Most regional Fed presidents still worry about lowering rates at the current inflation rate, which has remained well above the 2% target. Policymakers also believe that Trump’s tariffs will accelerate inflation as their effects surge through the economy.

Miran advocated for a 0.50% rate cut in the next rate-setting meeting, but most officials called for a moderate trim to the 4% to 4.25% range. Fed officials seek to strike a balance between lowering high inflation and supporting the weakening jobs market. 

The officials further predicted an interest rate target between 3.5% and 3.75% by the end of 2025, with a likelihood of moving to the 3.25% to 3.5% range in 2026. However, Chicago Fed President Goolsbee believes the central bank is now in a sticky spot. He remains a little wary about front-loading too many rates and hoping that inflation will subside.  

Meanwhile, Dallas Fed President Logan remains hawkish and claims that the Fed needs to be cautious about further rate cuts. She previously pointed out that the worrisome environment suggests high inflation is driven by more than just tariff-related issues.

Bowman also believes that the Fed policy is at risk of falling behind the curve, especially in offsetting labor market risks. However, Miran stresses that his approach is similar to that of other policymakers, only that he wants to reach the goal faster.  

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/feds-miran-aggressive-rate-cuts/

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/feds-miran-aggressive-rate-cuts/

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Key Takeaways Ethereum's new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum's development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform's priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple's stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin's rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey's tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, "Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?" In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: "everyone." According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin's price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu's Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin's Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz's comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz's argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they're essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square's new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community's views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz's remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin's rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple's focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin's price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here's What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
