Fed Rate Cut Bets Put Crypto on the Front Foot

Prediction markets are leaning hard toward monetary easing, and crypto is responding. Polymarket odds now show a 90% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in October, with a 25-basis-point move as the clear favorite. By contrast, the likelihood of no policy change has slipped to 8%, and wagers on a deeper 50 bps cut remain capped at 3-4%.
That surge in conviction marks a sharp turn from midsummer sentiment. Back in July, Polymarket traders gave the same 25 bps cut just a 40% chance. By late September, odds were north of 70%. The steady climb to today’s 90% shows how markets have re-priced the Fed’s path heading into Q4.
Bitcoin Holds $120K With Liquidity Backing the Move
The shift in macro expectations has kept Bitcoin steady above $120,000. On October 3, BTC traded at $120,367, up 1.19% in 24 hours, with intraday highs brushing $121,000 before consolidating near $120,300.
Liquidity conditions remain strong, with a 24-hour trading volume increase of 6.56% to $73.07 billion. The volume-to-market-cap ratio stands at 3.01%, reflecting consistent market activity. With 19.92 million BTC already in circulation against a maximum capped supply of 21 million, scarcity continues to frame Bitcoin’s valuation.
Ethereum Rides Macro Tailwinds to $4,470
Ethereum tracked the same momentum. ETH rose 1.91% to $4,473, lifting its market cap to nearly $540 billion. Trading activity added weight to the move, with $47.55 billion in volume over 24 hours, up 5.19% from the previous session.
This produced a volume-to-market-cap ratio of 8.64%, pointing to heightened investor participation. Price movements show Ethereum opening at $4,391 before pushing above $4,540 overnight, followed by a retreat to consolidate near $4,470.
