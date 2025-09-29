صرافیDEX+
Facebook and Instagram UK Users Can Pay to Skip Ads

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/09/29 21:15
TLDRs;

  • Meta introduces ad-free subscriptions for UK Facebook and Instagram users, starting at £2.99 on web and £3.99 on mobile.
  • UK users must choose between paying or receiving ads, with no “less personalised ads” option unlike EU users.
  • The ICO supports the move, saying it aligns with UK data laws and offers more transparency on ad targeting.
  • UK subscription pricing is significantly lower than in the EU, reflecting regulator discussions and Meta’s competitive strategy.

Meta is preparing to roll out paid subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram users in the United Kingdom, giving people the option to enjoy the platforms without being served adverts.

The new offering, which will be available in the coming weeks, follows similar launches in the European Union, though with slightly different terms for UK users.

Pricing starts at £2.99 per month

Under the plan, UK residents over 18 will be able to subscribe to an ad-free version of the apps at a cost of £2.99 per month for web users or £3.99 per month for iOS and Android users.

The higher mobile price reflects transaction fees charged by Apple and Google. For those who prefer not to pay, the traditional ad-supported version of Facebook and Instagram will remain free to use.

Meta emphasized that the subscription aims to give people a clearer choice about how their personal data is used for advertising, while still preserving the value of a free, ad-driven internet. Unlike in the EU, however, UK users will not have the option to keep ads but limit them to being “less personalised.” That particular option was introduced on the continent following pushback from regulators.

ICO welcomes shift in approach

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been actively pushing for more consumer choice when it comes to online data usage. Earlier this year, it issued guidelines for companies considering “ad-free” subscription models. The ICO welcomed Meta’s move, saying the approach represents a meaningful shift away from making targeted ads a condition of using its services.

Meta has faced mounting scrutiny in Europe over its reliance on tracking users’ online behavior to fuel advertising revenue, which accounts for 97% of its global income. In fact, earlier this year, the company settled a UK legal dispute after a woman argued that Facebook’s personalized ads violated her rights under direct marketing regulations.

Cheaper than EU subscriptions

Meta pointed out that UK subscription pricing will be among the lowest globally. While EU ad-free subscriptions previously launched at around €9.99, later reduced to €5.99 following regulatory pressure, the UK rollout starts at just £2.99 , roughly half the EU rate. The ICO confirmed it had been in discussions with Meta to bring down the starting price before launch.

Despite these adjustments, critics argue that limiting UK users to a binary choice , ads or pay,  is narrower than the EU’s model. Still, Meta defended the UK framework, saying it reflects the country’s “pro-growth and pro-innovation” regulatory environment compared to what it describes as the EU’s overly restrictive rules.

The post Facebook and Instagram UK Users Can Pay to Skip Ads appeared first on CoinCentral.

