صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2. The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins. Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins. Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities. Selected providers The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories. The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later. Next steps The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation. A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted. If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins. However, officials have also signaled that… The post European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2. The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins. Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins. Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities. Selected providers The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories. The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later. Next steps The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation. A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted. If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins. However, officials have also signaled that…

European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:35
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08321+1.37%
COM
COM$0.005901-9.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2249+4.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.06205-1.66%
Areon Network
AREA$0.008+11.73%

The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2.

The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins.

Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins.

Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities.

Selected providers

The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity.

Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality.

EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories.

The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later.

Next steps

The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation.

A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted.

If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins.

However, officials have also signaled that a rollout, if approved, may not occur until the latter part of the decade.

Posted In: EU, CBDCs, Featured

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/european-central-bank-advances-digital-euro-selects-service-providers/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,486.96
$103,486.96$103,486.96

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.81
$3,481.81$3,481.81

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.09
$160.09$160.09

-0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4283
$2.4283$2.4283

-0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17613
$0.17613$0.17613

0.00%