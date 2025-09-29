صرافیDEX+
eToro partners with Lean to provide instant AED bank transfers to UAE customers

نویسنده: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/29 20:10
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08321+1.37%
Etoro Partners With Lean To Provide Instant Aed Bank Transfers To Uae Customers

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – September 29, 2025: Trading and investing platform eToro announces today that it has partnered with Lean Technologies, a fintech infrastructure platform, to provide instant AED bank transfers to customers based in the United Arab Emirates.

This partnership makes eToro one of the first global multi-asset investment platforms in the UAE to leverage a locally regulated open-banking provider to offer secure, instant AED funding. By linking their eToro account to their local bank, UAE-based users can securely deposit funds in seconds without leaving the eToro app. This eliminates tedious steps like filling in card details and switching between apps, reducing unnecessary friction and the risk of manual error, significantly streamlining the funding process.

Doron Rosenblum, EVP Business Solutions at eToro, said: “We’re proud to be one of the first global investing platforms to bring instant bank transfers to customers in the UAE. Open banking is a powerful innovation that’s transforming how people move and manage their money. By integrating this capability, our users will benefit from a faster, easier, and safer funding experience. It’s another key milestone in our mission to make investing simple and transparent for everyone.”

George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, added: “eToro and Lean are both regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The partnership reinforces eToro’s commitment to working with trusted, locally regulated partners to enhance the user experience for customers, as well as reinforcing the UAE’s rapidly growing fintech ecosystem.”

Omar Hamada, VP of Sales & Partnerships, said: “Our partnership with eToro ensures that their customers in the UAE can fund their accounts instantly and securely, without the friction or cost of traditional payment methods. By embedding Lean’s infrastructure, eToro has streamlined the entire process, giving users a faster and safer way to move money. It’s exactly the kind of impact we aim to create; empowering leading platforms to deliver simpler, more reliable financial journeys to their customers.”

This initiative adds to eToro’s broader localisation initiatives in the region, including the opening of its Abu Dhabi office, the addition of stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, and integrating the national identity platform UAE PASS into its onboarding process – all aimed at providing a tailored, relevant experience for investors in the UAE and across the MENA region.

From now until 31 December 2025, customers who use instant bank transfers to deposit AED into their trading account will enjoy zero conversion fees when converting AED into USD on their deposit.

Media Contact

etoro@golin-mena.com

About eToro

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

eToro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include:

  • The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK
  • The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus
  • The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia
  • The Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles
  • The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE
  • The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Regulation and License Numbers

Middle East

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

This article was originally published as eToro partners with Lean to provide instant AED bank transfers to UAE customers on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

