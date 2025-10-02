صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The crypto market continues to see bold movements from whales that signal faith in the long-term growth of the sector. Ethereum is back in the headlines again, with BitMine Immersion confirming a whopping $961 million ETH acquisition in its latest weekly update. This acquisition brings its total Ethereum holdings to more than 2.65 million coins, [...] The post Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.The crypto market continues to see bold movements from whales that signal faith in the long-term growth of the sector. Ethereum is back in the headlines again, with BitMine Immersion confirming a whopping $961 million ETH acquisition in its latest weekly update. This acquisition brings its total Ethereum holdings to more than 2.65 million coins, [...] The post Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 04:00
Ethereum
ETH$3,483.01-1.36%
Polkadot
DOT$3.215+0.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00412-12.63%

The crypto market continues to see bold movements from whales that signal faith in the long-term growth of the sector. Ethereum is back in the headlines again, with BitMine Immersion confirming a whopping $961 million ETH acquisition in its latest weekly update. This acquisition brings its total Ethereum holdings to more than 2.65 million coins, valued at over $10.8 billion.

Analysts are also drawing attention to opportunities outside of Ethereum. Polkadot (DOT) is now increasingly considered a hidden gem, with its strong fundamentals and technological advantage. Alongside DOT, MAGACOIN FINANCE is attracting whale attention, wallet growth, and retail momentum, making it another hidden gem within the current market cycle.

Ethereum Whale Activity Signals Confidence

BitMine’s recent purchase of 234,846 ETH speaks to its rapid pace of accumulation. With 2.65 million ETH secured, the company now owns approximately 2.2% of the total circulating supply of Ethereum. Such a stake exhibits unmatched conviction in the role of Ethereum as the backbone of decentralized finance and enterprise adoption.

Source: SER Data

Institutional support is pushing BitMine’s influence even further. Support comes from firms such as Ark Invest, Founders Fund, and Pantera Capital. This level of institutional involvement is indicative that Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in both the financial and technological sectors.

BitMine has set a bold goal of owning 5% of Ethereum’s supply (around 6 million coins). Achieving this would further enhance its status as the world’s largest Ethereum treasury holder. Its strategy also indicates Ethereum will continue to be the blockchain of choice for institutional portfolios in the years to come.

Ethereum’s track record for 100% uptime, developer leadership, and unparalleled liquidity keeps it at the centre of the crypto economy. By gradually accumulating ETH, BitMine is signalling that long-term fundamentals supersede short-term volatility in deciding crypto’s future trajectory.

DOT Positioned for the Next Breakout

Polkadot is one of the hidden gems taking a meaningful approach to interoperability. Its parachain architecture enables different blockchains to communicate seamlessly, addressing one of the biggest challenges in the industry. This functionality makes DOT a next-generation platform for real-world use cases.

The ecosystem is still growing with important developments such as Moonbeam, Acala, and others that have built upon solutions in DeFi and NFTs. These parachains benefit from Polkadot’s shared security model, which provides them with a secure foundation while fostering innovation throughout the network.

Polkadot’s technology is rapidly evolving. Upcoming upgrades like Polkadot 2.0 and scaling elasticity will increase efficiency and throughput. These changes directly contribute to scalability, making DOT more appealing for enterprise and institutional adoption.

Analysts consider DOT’s current price undervalued relative to its long-term potential. Projections show $10 to $15 is attainable during the next bull run. With an increase in adoption and institutional interest, Polkadot is well-positioned to be a top performer.

MAGACOIN FINANCE — A New Hidden Gem

MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as another hidden gem alongside DOT, offering significant potential in the current market cycle. Analysts forecast a 1,100% ROI before year-end, making it one of the most promising breakout candidates.

Wallet counts are rising steadily, which reflects stronger retail participation. Adoption momentum is accelerating across Telegram groups, Reddit discussions, and crypto media platforms. These signals show that awareness is spreading beyond early adopters and into broader investor circles.

Equally important is the whale accumulation linked to MAGACOIN FINANCE. Some large holders who previously concentrated on established assets like Ethereum are now diversifying into this project. This behavior suggests high conviction and strengthens the case for its growth potential.

Three Hidden Drivers of Market Growth

Ethereum’s massive whale activity reinforces the asset’s long-term value and shows that institutional investors remain committed to blockchain adoption. Polkadot’s expanding ecosystem and groundbreaking interoperability features highlight its potential as a next-generation platform. Together, these assets confirm that market leaders and hidden gems can coexist in shaping the future.

MAGACOIN FINANCE adds another layer to this landscape. Its rising wallet adoption, projected 1,100% ROI, and whale accumulation create strong conditions for rapid growth. For investors seeking exposure to emerging opportunities, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a hidden gem alongside DOT in the current market cycle.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,498.91
$103,498.91$103,498.91

+0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.01
$3,483.01$3,483.01

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.14
$160.14$160.14

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4295
$2.4295$2.4295

-0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17617
$0.17617$0.17617

+0.01%