Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $1.3 billion last week, with all nine ETFs seeing net inflows.

PANews reported on October 6 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$1.3 billion in the last trading day (September 29 to October 3, US Eastern Time), and all nine ETFs had net inflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, which saw a net inflow of $692 million. ETHA's total net inflow has now reached $13.85 billion. The second largest was the Fidelity ETF FETH, which saw a net inflow of $305 million. FETH's total net inflow has now reached $2.82 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.57 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.42 billion.