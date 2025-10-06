صرافیDEX+
Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $1.3 billion last week, with all nine ETFs seeing net inflows.

نویسنده: PANews
2025/10/06 12:24
PANews reported on October 6 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$1.3 billion in the last trading day (September 29 to October 3, US Eastern Time), and all nine ETFs had net inflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, which saw a net inflow of $692 million. ETHA's total net inflow has now reached $13.85 billion. The second largest was the Fidelity ETF FETH, which saw a net inflow of $305 million. FETH's total net inflow has now reached $2.82 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.57 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.42 billion.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

