Ethereum Restaking Could Reshape the Web3 Ecosystem, Expert Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple's stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin's rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey's tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, "Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?" In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: "everyone." According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin's price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Bitcoin's Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz's comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz's argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they're essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square's new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community's views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz's remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin's rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple's focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin's price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce.