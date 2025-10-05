صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
With DeFi, NFTs, gaming and tokenized assets driving steady activity, Ethereum remains the top smart contract platform. At the same […] The post Ethereum Price Races Towards $5,000 – ETH Whales Continue To Accumulate LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.With DeFi, NFTs, gaming and tokenized assets driving steady activity, Ethereum remains the top smart contract platform. At the same […] The post Ethereum Price Races Towards $5,000 – ETH Whales Continue To Accumulate LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.

Ethereum Price Races Towards $5,000 – ETH Whales Continue To Accumulate LBRETT

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/05 20:10
Ethereum
ETH$3,480.32-1.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000923+6.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00337-0.23%

With DeFi, NFTs, gaming and tokenized assets driving steady activity, Ethereum remains the top smart contract platform. At the same time, whales are accumulating Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 presale token tipped for much higher upside in the next cycle.

Ethereum’s latest rally

Ethereum’s rise has tracked the broader rebound across crypto markets. Demand from decentralized finance, growing interest in tokenized assets and progress in scaling solutions have all added momentum. As the base layer for thousands of applications, Ethereum is viewed as a core asset by both retail traders and large institutions. Analysts suggest the Ethereum price could move into the $8,000–$10,000 range by 2026 if adoption continues at the current pace.

One reason ETH has stayed resilient is the rise of Layer 2 networks. These solutions reduce congestion by handling transactions more efficiently. They cut costs for users, keep speeds high and still rely on Ethereum’s security. These upgrades have helped Ethereum remain the hub of on-chain activity even as demand keeps growing.

Even so, ETH’s size works against it when it comes to massive multiples. With a market cap in the hundreds of billions, Ethereum is widely seen as a long-term anchor rather than a vehicle for life-changing gains. That’s why many traders are looking beyond ETH itself to tokens that can leverage its ecosystem but offer far more room to grow.

Why whales are backing Layer Brett

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one of the projects benefiting from this search for higher upside. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends meme coin energy with real scaling utility. Transactions settle quickly at minimal cost but unlike hype-only tokens, Brett is backed by Ethereum’s security and infrastructure. This combination of cultural appeal and technical strength has caught the attention of whales who see it as more than just another meme.

The presale has already raised over $4.2 million at a fixed price of $0.0058 per token. Early staking rewards are paying above 614% APY, creating a strong incentive for early participants. While these rewards will taper as adoption grows, the setup has fueled rapid interest and steady inflows.

Beyond the presale, the team plans to launch NFT features, gamified staking and community-driven incentives designed to sustain momentum after the token lists on exchanges. Analysts argue that while Ethereum may double or even triple in the coming years, Brett’s micro-cap profile leaves room for 50x or even 100x gains if it captures wider attention.

Ethereum vs Brett: different roles, different rewards

The contrast between Ethereum and Brett reflects two sides of the market. ETH is the established leader, trusted by institutions and developers worldwide. It offers stability, liquidity and a strong growth path as blockchain adoption deepens.

Brett, on the other hand, is an early-stage play, combining the viral nature of meme tokens with the credibility of Ethereum Layer 2. For investors, holding both represents a way to balance security with speculative upside.

Final thoughts

Ethereum remains the leading smart contract network and its price momentum shows it is still at the center of crypto adoption. While ETH has the scale and recognition to target higher levels by 2026, traders looking for more aggressive upside are paying close attention to presale tokens like Layer Brett. The contrast is clear: Ethereum offers long-term stability, while Brett provides early-stage potential that could translate into much larger multiples if its growth continues.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research

The post Ethereum Price Races Towards $5,000 – ETH Whales Continue To Accumulate LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02519-5.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007343-2.85%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06385+2.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2361-4.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001604-4.41%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Financial Giant Becomes First Nationally Chartered Bank Enabling Customers to Bank, Borrow, and Invest in Bitcoin
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08363+0.97%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:24

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Metaplanet CEO: 0.2% of All Japanese Are Now Shareholders as Bitcoin Gains Traction

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,466.26
$103,466.26$103,466.26

-1.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,480.32
$3,480.32$3,480.32

-1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.82
$160.82$160.82

-3.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4345
$2.4345$2.4345

-3.74%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17603
$0.17603$0.17603

-1.78%