صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much The post Ethereum Is Stagnanting, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much The post Ethereum Is Stagnanting, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Ethereum Is Stagnanting, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential

نویسنده: Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/01 01:14
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056--%
Capverse
CAP$0.11237-0.60%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000928+10.60%
Boom
BOOM$0.014372-3.64%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004027+0.24%

Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much more. Early investors who recognized Ethereum’s potential had the opportunity to buy the coin at around $0.30 during its 2014 ICO, and many rode it all the way to nearly $5,000 at its recent peak.

But as Ethereum matures, its growth profile has taken a back seat, with many describing it as “steady and stable.” As such, Ethereum’s days of exponential gains are over. Even a 2x return from current levels seems like a stretch, as it would value ETH at around $1 trillion, which is higher than the market cap of Wall Street giant JPMorgan and the Mexican peso.

Meanwhile, investors looking for the types of returns that Ethereum used to provide are focusing on smaller upstarts like Digitap ($TAP), a new token that already has a functioning product with real-world applications. This gives it the potential to offer 100x upside and ranks it as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2025.

Ethereum’s Upside Looks Limited

Ethereum powers the majority of DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and layer-2 networks. The utility and institutional adoption command a high market share and fundamental value for ETH. However, its upside potential is uncertain from current levels, especially after falling below the psychologically important $4,000 level. In fact, ETH is down more than 12% over the past seven days.

IncomeSharks, one of the most trusted and followed technical analysts on X, noted that the ETH chart points to “lost momentum” after an obvious “breakdown.” Meanwhile, corporate treasuries have been rushing to buy ETH by the billions in recent weeks, yet this has failed to keep prices steady.

Source: @IncomeSharks

Digitap: A Small Cap with Huge Upside?

Digitap is one of the emerging tokens benefiting from a rotation out of blue-chip crypto into underappreciated or overlooked newcomers. Digitap is a fintech platform that operates as a true omni-bank, enabling users to manage fiat and crypto in one account. Some of the more notable features of the app include offshore multi-currency IBANs, instant crypto-fiat swaps, and a virtual and physical spending card accepted wherever Visa is accepted worldwide.

Source: Digitap

Essentially, Digitap is taking a page out of Ethereum’s playbook by aiming to do what Ethereum did for decentralized apps, but for banking and payments: bring real-world utility onto blockchain rails, which positions it as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now. As one analyst notes, $TAP’s utility-driven narrative offers more practical use than Ethereum in daily finance.

Digitap’s presale is off to a strong start, with more than 21 million TAP tokens sold at a price of $0.0125. The next round will see the token’s value rise to $0.0159, so investors need to act quickly to secure the lowest possible price. Unlike most upstart presale projects, Digitap has a working product and doesn’t need to rely on hype. This means investors can test the product before making an investment decision.

At just $0.0125 per token, $TAP sits far below Ethereum’s price. The ultra–low-cap valuation leaves room for growth even if the project sees moderate success. Expectations for Digitap to be one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2025 are high. As traditional finance and crypto continue to converge at a rapid pace, a platform like Digitap, which bridges the best of both worlds, could see strong user adoption.

$TAP Could Outshine ETH This Cycle

Ethereum’s network will continue to thrive, and a modest gain in price would push it back toward its all-time high. Investors still have the potential to make money on Ethereum, but need to reset expectations, as ETH is akin to a blue-chip stock. It goes without saying that after soaring nearly 140,000% over its lifetime, the era of hypergrowth and life-changing returns is long gone.

Digitap, on the other hand, represents the ground-floor opportunity that Ethereum offered 10 years ago. Put in perspective, even a 100x or 200x return for Digitap is a drop in the bucket compared to Ethereum’s lifetime six-digit percentage gain.

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Website: https://digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

The post Ethereum Is Stagnanting, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,483.07
$103,483.07$103,483.07

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.81
$3,481.81$3,481.81

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.12
$160.12$160.12

-0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4283
$2.4283$2.4283

-0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17611
$0.17611$0.17611

-0.01%