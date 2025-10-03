Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Leadership



Ted Hisokawa



The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new leadership framework to bolster its privacy-focused initiatives, as reported by the Ethereum blog. This restructuring aims to enhance the effectiveness and strategic alignment of privacy efforts within the organization.

New Leadership Appointments

Igor Barinov has been appointed as the coordinator of the Privacy @ EF program, where he will oversee strategy and alignment across various privacy-centric projects, including the Privacy & Scaling Explorations (PSE) team. Barinov brings over a decade of experience in the Ethereum ecosystem, having founded key projects such as Blockscout, Gnosis Chain, and zkBob. He is recognized for his commitment to open-source development and privacy advocacy.

Andy Guzman has taken the helm as the new coordinator of the PSE team, succeeding Sam Richards. Guzman, who has been a part of PSE/EF since 2022, has played a pivotal role in leading significant product and strategy initiatives. His expertise in applied cryptography and research will be instrumental in driving the team forward.

Focus on Real Use Cases

The Privacy @ EF Cluster is organized around three core pillars: Private Reads, Private Writes, and Private Proving. This structure is designed to address real-world needs by supporting users, developers, and institutions in maintaining privacy and data protection.

Private Reads: Facilitates secure querying, authentication, and browsing without surveillance.

Facilitates secure querying, authentication, and browsing without surveillance. Private Writes: Ensures secure transactions, governance, and data transfers to prevent unwanted disclosures.

Ensures secure transactions, governance, and data transfers to prevent unwanted disclosures. Private Proving: Enhances the efficiency and usability of proofs across various contexts, such as identity verification and data portability.

These pillars are essential for protecting individuals from metadata leaks and enabling institutions to comply with data protection standards. They form the foundation for privacy solutions that range from securing financial information to protecting personal identities.

Importance of Privacy in Ethereum’s Vision

The Ethereum Foundation emphasizes that privacy is a fundamental component of its vision for Ethereum as a cornerstone of civilizational infrastructure. The organization is committed to integrating privacy solutions at scale, ensuring they are not merely theoretical but practical and impactful.

The foundation encourages developers and privacy-focused projects to collaborate with the new leadership. With over 700 projects already engaged in onchain privacy initiatives, the Ethereum Foundation aims to foster an environment where privacy is not just normalized but integral to the ecosystem.

