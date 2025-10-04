Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins Ahead of Major Network Upgrade

Ethereum

The Ethereum Foundation has announced that it will convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins using decentralized trading protocol CoWSwap’s TWAP (time-weighted average price) feature.

The move is designed to support the foundation’s ongoing development, grants, and research initiatives as part of its treasury management strategy.

According to the foundation, the conversion aligns with its long-standing policy of maintaining a balanced fiat reserve for operational expenses. When Ethereum’s price drifts significantly from its target ratio, small-scale ETH sales are conducted to ensure financial stability and continued funding for ecosystem growth.

The organization said the decision was not just financial but symbolic, showcasing how decentralized finance can serve practical, transparent use cases. “This transaction helps fund our work while demonstrating the real-world utility of DeFi,” the foundation noted in a statement shared Friday.

Ethereum Prepares for Fusaka Upgrade

The announcement coincides with renewed technical progress across the Ethereum network. Developers have confirmed that the long-awaited Fusaka upgrade is now officially scheduled, beginning with two testnet deployments in October before a full mainnet rollout expected by late November.

Fusaka is expected to bring key improvements to Ethereum’s scalability and efficiency, forming part of a broader roadmap that aims to make the blockchain faster, cheaper, and more accessible for developers and end users alike.

Ethereum’s Vision for the Next Decade

Dankrad Feist, a protocol architect at the Ethereum Foundation, said the network’s long-term mission is to make blockchain technology indistinguishable from mainstream financial tools. “Within the next decade, most blockchain users will be regular consumers,” Feist explained. “They won’t want to manage wallets or complex interfaces – hey’ll expect seamless, fintech-like experiences.”

As Ethereum edges closer to the Fusaka release and continues to fine-tune its financial management practices, the foundation’s latest move underscores its dual focus: advancing research and infrastructure while modeling real-world use of the very technology it builds.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

