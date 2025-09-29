صرافیDEX+
Ethereum ETFs Suffer Record Weekly Outflows, Is ETH Price Set To Plummet?

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/09/29 21:00
Ethereum
ETH$3,473.31-1.95%
LayerNet
NET$0.000002-54.33%

Recently released data have reported Ethereum ETFs suffering $795.6 million in net outflows for the week ending on Friday. September 26. The sell-off was triggered by the recent market pullback, resulting in $126 million in liquidation losses.

Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are currently high in Ethereum communities. Investors continue to raise questions about where ETH price is headed, or whether to diversify into other high potential tokens.

What’s Next For ETH Price After ETF Losses

Earlier today, Wu Blockchain via X revealed that, “During the trading week of September 22 to 26 (ET), Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net outflows of $903 million, ending a four-week streak of inflows. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded net outflows of $796 million, with all nine funds posting redemptions”.

Source: Wu Blockchain via X.

The sell-off was triggered by the $126 million liquidation, and in response, investors quickly rotated out as volatility spiked. Institutional investors took profits, and regulatory uncertainty spooked ETF holders, resulting in sharp redemptions across both BTC and ETH ETFs.

Trading volumes declined, and open interest stagnated, signaling a shift as ETH price fell. Sentiment shifted bearish, with technical indicators: MACD, and RSI, confirming the move. Social chatter remains cautious as ETF outflows weighed on confidence.

ETH Price dipped below $4,000, reaching a low of $3,887. The dip appears to be over, and the market is gradually recovering; however, ETH can only offer moderate gains in this cycle.

Rather than settling for modest gains in Ethereum, investors are rotating capital into high-potential projects and tokens. Over the past few days, on-chain metrics have continued to report that whales are quietly investing in an emerging PayFi solution called Remittix (RTX). Since the whales seem convinced about Remittix, let’s talk about it.

The Investors’ Pick For Massive Gains, Remittix

Designed as a PayFi platform, Remittix facilitates instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries, supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies, and offers real-time foreign exchange conversion.

It is bridging a $19 trillion global gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency.

Remittix Highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for a period of three years.
  • RTX is built for real-world utility and adoption.
  • Remittix offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee’s presale purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard for withdrawal or reinvestment.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Ethereum ETFs Suffer Record Weekly Outflows, Is ETH Price Set To Plummet? appeared first on Blockonomi.

