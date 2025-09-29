The cryptocurrency market faces renewed pressure, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum testing key support levels after a week of declines. Predictably, this market dip has left traders weighing whether this downturn signals further weakness or a chance to re-enter. Amid the uncertainty, President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has stepped in with a familiar message, urging market participants to “buy the dips.”
L’article Eric Trump Urges Crypto Market to “Buy the Dips” as Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Pressure est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.