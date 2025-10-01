صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
This article presents an empirical study on the effectiveness and transferability of typographic attacks against major Vision-LLMs using AD-specific datasets.This article presents an empirical study on the effectiveness and transferability of typographic attacks against major Vision-LLMs using AD-specific datasets.

Empirical Study: Evaluating Typographic Attack Effectiveness Against Vision-LLMs in AD Systems

نویسنده: Hackernoon
2025/10/01 21:15
VisionGame
VISION$0.000595-5.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.10278-0.02%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Related Work

    2.1 Vision-LLMs

    2.2 Transferable Adversarial Attacks

  2. Preliminaries

    3.1 Revisiting Auto-Regressive Vision-LLMs

    3.2 Typographic Attacks in Vision-LLMs-based AD Systems

  3. Methodology

    4.1 Auto-Generation of Typographic Attack

    4.2 Augmentations of Typographic Attack

    4.3 Realizations of Typographic Attacks

  4. Experiments

  5. Conclusion and References

5 Experiments

5.1 Experimental Setup

We perform experiments with Vision-LLMs on VQA datasets for AD, such as LingoQA [7] and the dataset of CVPRW’2024 Challenge [1] by CARLA simulator. We have used LLaVa [2] to output the attack prompts for LingoQA and the CVPRW’2024 dataset, and manually for some cases of the latter. Regarding LingoQA, we tested 1000 QAs in real traffic scenarios in tasks, such as scene reasoning and action reasoning. Regarding the CVPRW’2024 Challenge dataset, we tested more than 300 QAs on 100 images, each with at least three questions related to scene reasoning (e.g., target counting) and scene object reasoning of 5 classes (cars, persons, motorcycles, traffic lights and road signals). Our evaluation metrics are based on exact matches, Lingo-Judge Accuracy [7], and BLEURT [41], BERTScore [42] against non-attacked answers, with SSIM (Structural Similarity Index) to quantify the similarity between original and attacked images. In terms of models, we qualitatively and/or quantitatively tested with LLaVa [2], VILA [1], Qwen-VL [17], and Imp [18]. The models were run on an NVIDIA A40 GPU with approximately 45GiB of memory.

\ 5.1.1 Attacks on Scene/Action Reasoning

\ As shown in Tab. 2, Fig. 4, and Fig. 5, our framework of attack can effectively misdirect various models’ reasoning. For example, Tab. 2 showcases an ablation study on the effectiveness of automatic attack strategies across two datasets: LingoQA and CVPRW’24 (focused solely on counting). The former two metrics (i.e. Exact and Lingo-Judge) are used to evaluate semantic correctness better, showing that short answers like the counting task can be easily misled, but longer, more complex

\ Table 2: Ablation study of our automatic attack strategy effectiveness. Lower scores mean more effective attacks, with (auto) denoting automatic attacks.

\ Table 3: Ablation of attack effectiveness on CVPRW’24 dataset’s counting subtask. Lower scores mean more effective attacks, with (single) denoting single question attack, (composed) for multi-task attack, and (+a) means augmented with directives.

\ Table 4: Ablation of both image-level (counting) and patch-level (target recognition) attack strategy effectiveness on CVPRW’24 dataset. Lower scores mean more effective attacks, with (naive patch) denoting typographic attacks directly on a specific target, (composed) denoting multi-task attacks on both the specific target and at the image level, and (+a) means augmented with directives.

\ answers in LingoQA may be more difficult to change. For example, the Qwen-VL attack scores 0.3191 under the Exact metric for LingoQA, indicating relative effectiveness compared to other scores in the same metric in counting. On the other hand, we see that the latter two scores (i.e. BLEURT and BERTScore) are typically high, hinting that our attack can mislead semantic reasoning, but even the wrong answers may still align with humans decently.

\ In terms of scene reasoning, we show in Tab. 3, Tab. 4, and Fig. 4 the effectiveness of our proposed attack against a number of cases. For example, in Fig. 4, a Vision-LLM can somewhat accurately answer queries about a clean image, but a typographic attacked input can make it fail, such as to accurately count people and vehicles, and we show that an augmented typographic attacked input can even attack stronger models (e.g. GPT4 [43]). In Fig. 5, we also show that scene reasoning can be misdirected where irrelevant details are focused on and hallucinate under typographic attacks. Our work also suggests that scene object reasoning / grounded object reasoning is typically more robust, as both object-level and image-level attacks may be needed to change the models’ answers.

\ In terms of action reasoning, we show in Fig. 5 that Vision-LLMs can recommend terribly bad advice, suggesting unsafe driving practices. Nevertheless, we see a promising point when Qwen-VL recommended fatal advice, but it reconsidered over the reasoning process of acknowledging the potential dangers of the initial bad suggestion. These examples demonstrate the vulnerabilities in automated reasoning processes under deceptive or manipulated conditions, but they also suggest that defensive learning can be applied to enhance model reasoning.

\ 5.1.2 Compositions and Augmentations of Attacks

\ We showed that composing multiple QA tasks for an attack is possible for a particular scenario, thereby suggesting that typographic attacks are not single-task attacks, as suggested by previous works. Furthermore, we found that augmentations of attacks are possible, which would imply that typographic attacks that leverage the inherent language modeling process can misdirect the reasoning of Vision-LLMs, as especially shown in the case of the strong GPT-4. However, as shown in Tab. 5, it may be challenging to search for the best augmentation keywords.

\ Table 5: Ablation study of our composition keywords, attack location on an image and their overall effectiveness by the metric defined in the CVPRW’24 Challenge[2].

\ Figure 5: Example attacks on the LingoQA dataset against Qwen-VL-7B.

\ 5.1.3 Towards Physical Typographic Attacks

\ In our toy experiments with semi-realistic attacks in Fig.5, we show that attacks involve manipulating text within real-world settings are potentially dangerous due to their ease of implementation, such as on signs, behind vehicles, on buildings, billboards, or any everyday object that an AD system might perceive and interpret to make decisions. For instance, modifying the text on a road sign from "stop" to "go faster" can pose potentially dangerous consequences on AD systems that utilize Vision-LLMs.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Nhat Chung, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and VNU-HCM, Vietnam;

(2) Sensen Gao, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and Nankai University, China;

(3) Tuan-Anh Vu, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and HKUST, HKSAR;

(4) Jie Zhang, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore;

(5) Aishan Liu, Beihang University, China;

(6) Yun Lin, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China;

(7) Jin Song Dong, National University of Singapore, Singapore;

(8) Qing Guo, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and National University of Singapore, Singapore.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

[1] https://cvpr24-advml.github.io

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06683-3.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.007353-2.75%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.02828-1.01%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15452+1.00%
MemeCore
M$2.40559-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01292+0.85%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,531.35-1.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01201-1.15%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,520.55
$103,520.55$103,520.55

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.61
$3,483.61$3,483.61

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.09
$160.09$160.09

-0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4333
$2.4333$2.4333

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17632
$0.17632$0.17632

+0.10%