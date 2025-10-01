صرافیDEX+
رویداد ELIZAOS
Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new knowledge resource he calls "Grokipedia." The tech giant has said that it will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Grokipedia will be built using Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. In an X post, Musk said, "Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of […]

Elon Musk renews Wikipedia feud, pitches xAI's Grokipedia as massive improvement

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:34
Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new knowledge resource he calls “Grokipedia.” The tech giant has said that it will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia.

Grokipedia will be built using Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI. In an X post, Musk said, “Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

Musk previously stated that xAI is already incorporating tools into its Grok chatbot that will automatically identify mistakes in online content and rewrite them into more accurate entries. 

According to the tech billionaire, Grok’s “synthetic corrections” could become the foundation for an alternative database to Wikipedia, one designed to strip out errors, omissions, and what he views as ideological bias.

If realized, Grokipedia would represent one of the most direct challenges yet to the world’s largest crowdsourced encyclopedia.

David Sacks encourages Musk to rewrite Wikipedia

Musk brought up Grokipedia again after David Sack proposed a new market opportunity for artificial intelligence to rewrite Wikipedia by integrating previously banned sources.

According to Sacks, “Wikipedia is hopelessly biased. An army of left-wing activists maintain the bios and fights reasonable corrections. Magnifying the problem, Wikipedia often appears first in Google search results, and now it’s a trusted source for AI model training. This is a huge problem.”

Sacks’ suggestion was motivated by an interview with Tucker Carlson, where Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger guided him through the site’s blacklist. “Red means it’s blacklisted,” he said. “You cannot cite it as a source of facts, maybe as a source of opinion, but generally that works out.”

According to Sanger, using public discussion and consensus, Wikipedia has a page called Perennial Sources that sorts sources into groups based on how reliable they are said to be. The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, The Nation, Mother Jones, and GLAAD are among the publications that have Wikipedia’s approval.

On the other hand, the blacklisted sources include Breitbart News, The Daily Caller, The Epoch Times, Fox News, The New York Post, and The Federalist. “So, you can’t use those as sources on Wikipedia,” Sanger said.

However, AI is likely to have some challenges. A 2024 study showed chatbots deliver strong performance on simple fact-based queries but struggle with complex “why” and “how” questions. Problems included faulty reasoning, technical inaccuracies, and the inability to cite valid references.

Musk’s feud with Wikipedia

It’s not the first time Musk has criticized Wikipedia. After a disagreement over the term “recession” led to more than 180 edits in only one week in 2022, he went on to accuse the platform of bias.

A year down the road, he got into an online feud with Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, over transparency and neutrality.

In October 2024, Musk promised to pay $1 billion to Wikipedia in exchange for changing its name to “Dickipedia.” In December 2024, he was already urging users to stop donating to the site after a far-right X account claimed that the Wikimedia Foundation devotes $50 million a year to diversity and inclusion projects.

The confrontation has escalated since Trump took office. Elon Musk renewed his feud with Wikipedia when the website included his gesture during Trump’s inauguration, which many have equated to the Nazi salute. 

While Musk was not formally accused of doing a Nazi salute, he did flag the organization as far-left, previously referring to it as “Wokepedia.” X Musk urged people to “defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!”

The way Musk’s biography is presented on Wikipedia has also been a point of public contention for the billionaire. Since he would rather have attention focused on his leadership positions, he once asked that editors remove the term “investor” from his page.

At the same time, using AI has caused some upheaval on Wikipedia. The Wikimedia Foundation stopped experimenting with AI-generated summaries in June 2025 after editors strongly objected.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
