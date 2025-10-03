صرافیDEX+
Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI is looking to hire candidates for the development of video games, and with that, xAI is set to expand into the gaming space.  Elon Musk reacted to a post of an X user who claimed that xAI is hiring for video games, to which Musk said, "True."   True https://t.co/EqSh67r0Vp […]

Elon Musk confirms xAI is hiring game developers to expand into video games

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 01:37
Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI is looking to hire candidates for the development of video games, and with that, xAI is set to expand into the gaming space. 

Elon Musk reacted to a post of an X user who claimed that xAI is hiring for video games, to which Musk said, “True.”  

xAI is looking for individuals with expertise in both AI technologies and game design or development. According to xAI,  “AI’s knowledge should be all-encompassing and as far-reaching as possible. We build AI specifically to advance human comprehension and capabilities.”

xAI’s new personnel will directly impact Grok’s capabilities

According to the xAI post on LinkedIn, the role targets professionals with backgrounds in game design, computer science, or interactive media. Candidates are expected to have strong skills in evaluating game quality testing AI-generated games, understanding industry trends, and demonstrating creativity and analytical abilities.

“As an AI tutor specialized in video games, you will contribute to xAI’s mission by training and refining Grok to excel in video game concepts, mechanics, and generation,” the post read

The post added that the tutor’s work will directly impact Grok’s capabilities in producing engaging, fun, innovative video games, enabling users to explore AI-assisted game design and fostering advancements in interactive entertainment through accurate annotations and iterative testing.

xAI video game progress amidst financial strain

Back in November last year, Musk revealed plans to get his own gaming studio up and running using a modified version of the infamous Donald Trump slogan ‘Make America Great Again.’ He said, “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

Fast forward to February, he said, “It’s got to be done […] Make video games great again!” Later in May, as reported by Cryptopolitan, Elon Musk invited game developers to submit samples of their work to his artificial intelligence company xAI gaming studio branch that he created back in  February.

So far, Grok 3 has proven capable of generating basic video game frameworks with code. During a Grok 3 unveiling livestream on X, Musk asked his followers to join the company and help them build AI games. 

Although few official details were provided about the studio’s structure, employees of the studio gave several demonstrations of Grok 3’s capabilities in game development. In one live example, Grok generated a basic version of the classic arcade game Tetris using Python. 

Grok-4 can make video games, and xAI has publicly demonstrated this capability. The model represents a major leap in AI-assisted game development by handling tasks that previously required human game designers, programmers, and artists.

This comes at a time when Musk is pushing Tesla to invest in xAI. Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to let the electric vehicle maker invest in Elon Musk’s xAI on November 6.

On the other hand, SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company, has committed to investing $2 billion in xAI as part of a $5 billion equity raise. Analysts have speculated that SpaceX’s involvement in xAI could signal that the AI firm is having trouble raising funding from outside investors. 

52% of surveyed developers use generative AI tools

The video game industry is still growing, but it has become much more developed and complex than it was even a few years ago. Global sales went over $180 billion in 2024, and mobile games accounted for more than half of the market. 

Smartphones are still the most popular platform, but their growth has slowed as the market has reached maturity. Other areas, such as console platforms, PC subscription models, and cloud gaming services, are now gaining momentum. 

At the same time, creative AI is transforming the way games are developed and how players engage with them. The 2025 state of the Game Industry report from the Game Developer Conference found that 52% of surveyed developers work at companies that use generative AI tools. 

