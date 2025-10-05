صرافیDEX+
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit $475M Profit as BTC Becomes World’s 7th Largest Asset

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 21:29

El Salvador is now sitting on $482 million in unrealized gains in its Bitcoin holdings. This comes as BTC hit a new all-time high and became the world’s seventh most valuable asset.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Reserves Surge Past $775 Million

In a recent X post, President Nayib Bukele shared the country’s Bitcoin portfolio. The figures showed that El Salvador’s reserves are now valued at around $775 million. This represents a 162% increase since 2022, with holdings of approximately 6,246 BTC.

With the token recently hitting a new ATH, the government’s position also yielded unrealized profits of over $475 million.

El Salvador became the first nation in the world to officially recognize the coin as legal tender in 2021. Bukele’s administration argued that the move would make financial services more accessible to Salvadorans, many of whom lacked traditional bank accounts.  By 2022, more Salvadorans were using Bitcoin Lightning wallets than holding bank accounts.

In one of the country’s recent moves, the National Bitcoin Office confirmed the redistribution of $678 million worth of BTC across multiple wallets. The 6,274 BTC were moved into 14 addresses, each capped at 500 coins. This was done to reduce exposure to risks such as the potential impact of quantum computing on digital assets.

Additionally, El Salvador announced it would host the world’s first government-backed BTC conference, Bitcoin Histórico. This is scheduled for November 12–13, 2025. The event will be held in San Salvador’s historic center and is being promoted as a celebration of the coin’s role in financial freedom.

BTC Climbs to the World’s 7th Largest Asset

According to the Kobeissi Letter, as of October 5, 2025, BTC’s market capitalization has reached $2.5 trillion. This makes it the seventh most valuable asset globally. This also places the coin ahead of several corporate titans and precious metals, cementing its status as a macro-level financial asset.

Source: X

This comes as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high in early October, surging to $125,500 amid widespread “Uptober” optimism. This latest rally follows less than two months after its previous all-time high of $124,400 in August.

Notably, the token could also see further highs in the coming weeks, as analysts at Standard Chartered predicted the token could potentially reach $200,000 by late 2025.

Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoffrey Kendrick, pointed to sustained ETF inflows as short-term factors that could drive demand higher. He added that the token could potentially climb to $135,000 in the coming weeks.

Source: https://coingape.com/el-salvadors-bitcoin-holdings-hit-475m-profit-as-btc-becomes-worlds-7th-largest-asset/

