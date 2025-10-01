ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks

Key Takeaways

The European Central Bank is pushing for stricter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins, citing concerns that rapid expansion of these digital assets could trigger broader financial instability without proper oversight.

The ECB has recommended addressing gaps in rules for third-country stablecoin issuers to prevent inconsistencies in multi-jurisdictional operations. The regulatory push targets stablecoins issued across multiple countries by the same entity, which European authorities view as potentially creating reserve mismatches and redemption issues.

European authorities are emphasizing the need for foreign stablecoin providers to align with EU standards. This represents a more cautious regulatory approach compared to experimental stablecoin launches in Asia.

Recent ECB statements call for global coordination on crypto assets to mitigate risks from rapid stablecoin expansion. The central bank’s oversight body is actively urging stricter rules on foreign stablecoin issuers to close regulatory loopholes and ensure equivalence in standards.