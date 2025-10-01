صرافیDEX+
Dr. Jonathan Chang Joins 0G Foundation Board to Drive Decentralized AI Adoption

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:35
  • Dr. Chang will contribute to the growth of the understanding and adoption of decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) in his role as Director.
  • Moreover, Dr. Chang will use his worldwide network and business expertise in his new position as Director of the 0G Foundation, with an emphasis on promoting AI education.

Dr. Jonathan Chang has been appointed to the board of directors of the 0G Foundation, which is in charge of the development of the global 0G ecosystem. Dr. Chang will contribute to the growth of the understanding and adoption of decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) in his role as Director.

Dr. Chang is a dedicated technologist, researcher, educator, and entrepreneur who will advocate for the deployment of DeAI as a public benefit at 0G Foundation. He is well-positioned to promote the decentralized and transparent use of artificial intelligence in the real world thanks to his wide-ranging commercial and public sector relationships worldwide.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Jonathan Chang said:

Before joining the 0G Foundation, Dr. Chang was the CEO of Heritage Singapore, where he oversaw immersive cultural experiences and contributed to the advancement of innovation in the museum and heritage industry. These featured major events that draw millions of tourists each year, such the Singapore Night Festival and the Singapore Heritage Festival.

Prior to this, Dr. Chang was the Chief Strategy Officer for Fintopia’s international operations and the CEO of Fintopia Indonesia, the biggest microlending fintech platform in Southeast Asia that empowered millions of underbanked and unbanked people. Throughout his career, he has also held leadership positions at Singapore Management University’s Lien Centre for Social Innovation, Google for Education’s Next Billion Users program, and Shopify.

Dr. Chang will use his worldwide network and business expertise in his new position as Director of the 0G Foundation, with an emphasis on promoting AI education. The author of “Personal Branding: Crafting Your Path to Success,” Dr. Chang maintains strong connections with academics and international business networks. He has also advised international businesses in a variety of industries via his relationships with Y-Combinator and 500 businesses.

The Stanford and Harvard alumnus, who later obtained his doctorate in entrepreneurship education and policy from the University of Pennsylvania, will be instrumental in broadening the prospects accessible to developers, startups, and students who want to use 0G’s open-source stack to develop AI-powered solutions that have a beneficial immediate impact.

His hiring comes after the announcement of 0G’s Aristotle Mainnet launch, which is supported by a wide range of development platforms, DeFi protocols, and validators. Dr. Chang’s mission will guarantee that 0G achieves its objective of promoting an open and accessible AI-native economy.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/dr-jonathan-chang-joins-0g-foundation-board-to-drive-decentralized-ai-adoption/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

