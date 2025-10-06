صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Domain Name Liquidity Crisis Sparks Push for Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event: Cointelegraph highlights domain name liquidity crisis and tokenization push. Critical impact on internet “real estate” value due to outdated models. Immediate implications involve market and technological shifts seen in blockchain adoption. Cointelegraph highlighted on October 5th a critical liquidity crisis in the domain name market, emphasizing the need for tokenization to counter inefficiencies tied to traditional Web2 trading models. Without embracing tokenization, the domain name sector may face significant value loss, catalyzing a shift toward protocols like ENS that offer efficient asset division and real-time settlement. Tokenization: A Solution to High Commissions and Slow Settlements Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions The domain name sector experiences mounting pressure due to its outdated trading practices. Primary industry players identified in the drive toward tokenization include D3 Global and its testnet integrations. Fred Hsu, CEO of D3 Global, emphasized the potential loss of billions in value without systemic innovation, specifically pointing to protocols like ENS that offer instant on-chain settlement. A convergence between traditional domains and blockchain tokens could rebuild market liquidity if achieved rapidly. “The domain industry’s refusal to embrace tokenization will destroy billions in value and hand market dominance to Web3 naming systems like ENS.” — Fred Hsu, Co-founder & CEO, D3 Global (via PANewsLab) Industry Movements: From Testnets to Community Discussions Did you know? Ethereum Name Service (ENS) could emerge as a leader in a $10 billion market overshadowed by its tokenization efficiency versus traditional domain models. According to the latest figures from CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH), a core asset linked to various domain tokenization protocols, saw a slight decrease of 0.31% over the past 24 hours, with a current price of $4,548.99. Its market dominance stands at 13.00%, reflecting broad-based use in the market, while the 90-day period reflected a performance boost by 78.31%. Ethereum(ETH), daily… The post Domain Name Liquidity Crisis Sparks Push for Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event: Cointelegraph highlights domain name liquidity crisis and tokenization push. Critical impact on internet “real estate” value due to outdated models. Immediate implications involve market and technological shifts seen in blockchain adoption. Cointelegraph highlighted on October 5th a critical liquidity crisis in the domain name market, emphasizing the need for tokenization to counter inefficiencies tied to traditional Web2 trading models. Without embracing tokenization, the domain name sector may face significant value loss, catalyzing a shift toward protocols like ENS that offer efficient asset division and real-time settlement. Tokenization: A Solution to High Commissions and Slow Settlements Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions The domain name sector experiences mounting pressure due to its outdated trading practices. Primary industry players identified in the drive toward tokenization include D3 Global and its testnet integrations. Fred Hsu, CEO of D3 Global, emphasized the potential loss of billions in value without systemic innovation, specifically pointing to protocols like ENS that offer instant on-chain settlement. A convergence between traditional domains and blockchain tokens could rebuild market liquidity if achieved rapidly. “The domain industry’s refusal to embrace tokenization will destroy billions in value and hand market dominance to Web3 naming systems like ENS.” — Fred Hsu, Co-founder & CEO, D3 Global (via PANewsLab) Industry Movements: From Testnets to Community Discussions Did you know? Ethereum Name Service (ENS) could emerge as a leader in a $10 billion market overshadowed by its tokenization efficiency versus traditional domain models. According to the latest figures from CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH), a core asset linked to various domain tokenization protocols, saw a slight decrease of 0.31% over the past 24 hours, with a current price of $4,548.99. Its market dominance stands at 13.00%, reflecting broad-based use in the market, while the 90-day period reflected a performance boost by 78.31%. Ethereum(ETH), daily…

Domain Name Liquidity Crisis Sparks Push for Tokenization

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 14:39
EPNS
PUSH$0.01594+5.98%
COM
COM$0.005908-9.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06676-3.99%
MAY
MAY$0.02755-1.50%
Wink
LIKE$0.005298+6.55%
Key Points:
  • Main event: Cointelegraph highlights domain name liquidity crisis and tokenization push.
  • Critical impact on internet “real estate” value due to outdated models.
  • Immediate implications involve market and technological shifts seen in blockchain adoption.

Cointelegraph highlighted on October 5th a critical liquidity crisis in the domain name market, emphasizing the need for tokenization to counter inefficiencies tied to traditional Web2 trading models.

Without embracing tokenization, the domain name sector may face significant value loss, catalyzing a shift toward protocols like ENS that offer efficient asset division and real-time settlement.

Tokenization: A Solution to High Commissions and Slow Settlements

Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions

The domain name sector experiences mounting pressure due to its outdated trading practices. Primary industry players identified in the drive toward tokenization include D3 Global and its testnet integrations. Fred Hsu, CEO of D3 Global, emphasized the potential loss of billions in value without systemic innovation, specifically pointing to protocols like ENS that offer instant on-chain settlement. A convergence between traditional domains and blockchain tokens could rebuild market liquidity if achieved rapidly.

Industry Movements: From Testnets to Community Discussions

Did you know? Ethereum Name Service (ENS) could emerge as a leader in a $10 billion market overshadowed by its tokenization efficiency versus traditional domain models.

According to the latest figures from CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH), a core asset linked to various domain tokenization protocols, saw a slight decrease of 0.31% over the past 24 hours, with a current price of $4,548.99. Its market dominance stands at 13.00%, reflecting broad-based use in the market, while the 90-day period reflected a performance boost by 78.31%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:26 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest that tokenization’s accelerating role in infrastructure reshaping indicates major gains in market accessibility and efficiency, akin to advances seen with tokenized treasuries and fractional ownership. Regulatory frameworks and market shifts will ultimately determine the sector’s integration success in the blockchain domain.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/domain-name-liquidity-tokenization/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02519-5.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007343-2.85%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06385+2.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2361-4.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001604-4.41%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Financial Giant Becomes First Nationally Chartered Bank Enabling Customers to Bank, Borrow, and Invest in Bitcoin
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08363+0.97%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:24

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

SoFi Launches SoFi Crypto: First National Bank Offering Comprehensive Bitcoin Services

Metaplanet CEO: 0.2% of All Japanese Are Now Shareholders as Bitcoin Gains Traction

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,392.35
$103,392.35$103,392.35

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.73
$3,474.73$3,474.73

-1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.69
$160.69$160.69

-3.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4322
$2.4322$2.4322

-3.83%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17570
$0.17570$0.17570

-1.96%