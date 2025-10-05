Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Eyes ETF Rally to $0.60 as Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Ride Retail Momentum

Meme coins are once again taking center stage. Dogecoin is now benefiting from fresh ETF attention, Pepe Coin continues to draw speculative energy, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is carving its own path with community power and strong presale traction. For investors, the mix of old favorites and new challengers paints an intriguing picture, with some projects signaling possible 45x gains before the end of 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – The Original Meme Coin Goes Mainstream

Dogecoin has long been the face of meme coins. With the launch of the DOJE ETF, DOGE now finds itself in a new spotlight that could open doors to institutional money. At the time of writing, the price of Dogecoin is $0.23. This comes after a vigorous defense of the $0.22 support zone, with whales adding to their holdings according to on-chain data. Analysts believe the ETF gives DOGE legitimacy in traditional finance. If momentum holds, projections suggest DOGE could test $0.29 and push toward $0.35. In an extreme bull scenario, the path to $0.60 becomes possible, although it will require consistent retail support and institutional inflows. Even with the optimism, it remains clear that Dogecoin’s rally will rely heavily on social energy, just as it always has.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Next Generation Meme Coin

Where Dogecoin carries history and PEPE rides momentum, Little Pepe is combining meme culture with real infrastructure. At the time of writing, the token is in presale stage 13 at $0.0022, with $26,378,079 already raised out of a $28,775,000 target. Over 16.1 billion tokens have been sold, and the presale is 93.68% complete. Early buyers from stage 1 are already sitting on 120% gains. Investors joining now at stage 13 still stand to benefit with 36.36% projected gains by the time the token launches at $0.0030. What makes Little Pepe compelling is not only its rapid presale progress but also its credibility. The project has been audited by Certik and is listed on CoinMarketCap, both of which build investor confidence. On top of that, a $777k giveaway is live, alongside a Mega Giveaway offering over 15 ETH in prizes for top buyers from stage 12 to stage 17. Adding to its momentum, Little Pepe peaked above DOGE, PEPE, and SHIB in ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume trends between June and August 2025. This signals real social traction at a time when visibility drives adoption.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) – Riding the Retail Wave

Pepe Coin has proven it is not a one-hit wonder. At the time of writing, the price of PEPE is $0.00000916, with trading volume consistently among the top meme coins on exchanges. Retail traders continue to flock toward PEPE as it remains one of the most liquid meme coins available. While Pepe does not yet have an ETF to give it a mainstream edge, it thrives on community hype and rapid circulation across social media platforms. Some investors see PEPE as the faster-moving alternative to DOGE, but with higher volatility risks attached.

Final Thoughts

Dogecoin may ride the ETF story toward a higher valuation, and PEPE continues to hold a strong spot in the meme coin rankings. But for investors who are looking ahead, Little Pepe offers something different. It is not only a meme coin but also a project building its own infrastructure while rewarding its growing community. With the presale nearly complete and early investors already seeing 120% returns, the token still offers 36.36% potential gains before launch and longer-term upside as the ecosystem grows. The meme coin market is evolving, and LILPEPE is positioning itself as more than a passing trend. For those seeking the next chapter of meme coin investing, the presale might be the entry point worth serious consideration.

