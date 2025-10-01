صرافیDEX+
Dogecoin ETF Hits $6M in First Hour Signals Potential $0.45 Rally

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:26
Dogecoin has regained momentum after the launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which quickly established itself as one of the most successful crypto-based debuts on record.

Trading began on the CBOE exchange, and, within the first hour, the fund amassed $6 million in volume.

Blocknews reported on X that the ETF had already reached $6 million in trading activity, 6X the average volume typically seen on an ETF’s first day.

This update from Blocknews sparked debate over whether the ETF can serve as a long-term catalyst for Dogecoin’s price.

With additional ETF applications awaiting regulatory approval, momentum from the launch could prove to be a turning point for the token.

The strong reception also demonstrated not only growing institutional interest in Dogecoin but also the increasing willingness of traditional investors to engage with meme coin markets.

Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis

Expert Ali Martinez recently highlighted on X a historical Dogecoin chart capturing the coin’s explosive breakout in late January 2021.

Ali’s chart on X shows that $DOGE traded quietly around $0.007-$0.008 before a sudden 423% surge in a single day pushed it into new territory.

Despite heavy profit-taking afterward, the price never returned to sub-penny levels and instead established a new floor around $0.03-$0.05, setting the stage for later parabolic rallies.

Ali also noted that breaking above $0.29 could serve as a critical trigger, opening the path for DOGE to advance toward $0.36 and potentially $0.45.

Such a move would establish a stronger base at higher prices and reinforce long-term momentum, especially as ETF-driven demand and institutional inflows continue to build.

The 2021 breakout illustrates how Dogecoin can leverage major catalysts to reset its trading range permanently, even amid short-term volatility.

Dogecoin ETF Fuels Meme Coin Interest

The ETF’s successful debut has raised expectations for additional regulatory approvals. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing applications from firms such as Grayscale and Bitwise, with decisions expected by mid-October.

Analysts believe this strong launch strengthens the case for approval, particularly as related spot-based ETFs have already been listed through the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, signaling growing institutional readiness for broader adoption.

Beyond regulatory developments, Dogecoin’s ETF success has renewed interest in the wider meme coin market. Both established tokens and new projects are drawing attention from investors seeking potential gains in a sector known for rapid price movements.

This renewed activity comes as the overall crypto market shows signs of recovery, with daily gains exceeding 2% and sentiment indicators steadily improving.

Why Pepenode Is the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

One of the projects benefiting from the renewed focus on meme coins is Pepenode, a presale that has already raised nearly $1.6 million.

Designed as a mine-to-earn platform, Pepenode lets users create virtual server rooms and combine nodes to boost returns.

Unlike traditional mining, this model does not require physical equipment, making it accessible to retail investors without technical setups.

The presale has attracted attention with aggressive incentives, including high staking rewards for early participants.

By merging play-to-earn mechanics with meme coin culture, Pepenode aims to stand out in a crowded field.

Its gamified mining concept positions it as both a speculative investment and an entertainment product, a combination increasingly attractive to retail buyers during meme coin upcycles.

With interest growing in both established tokens like Dogecoin and emerging presales such as Pepenode, secure and user-friendly platforms have become critical.

Best Wallet has emerged to meet this need, offering account creation without KYC, support for over 60 blockchains, and seamless buying, swapping, and storing of assets.

Dogecoin’s renewed surge and Pepenode’s fresh presale buzz showcase a meme coin market in flux, where established icons meet inventive newcomers and reshape the rules of crypto engagement.

Visit Pepenode

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/30/doge-price-prediction-dogecoin-etf-hits-6m-in-first-hour-signals-potential-0-45-rally/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

