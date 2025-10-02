Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for 5x Pump, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 Might Deliver 50x by 2026

صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Dogecoin (DOGE) has been the meme-coin favorite for a long time, and there are chances that it could still provide multi-time returns, up to 5x levels if the upswings again make a comeback and the general market trend supports it. A new DeFi project called Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is, nonetheless, grabbing attention for bigger potential price rises.  For sale at $0.035 during its current presale phase, Mutuum Finance has already raised significant capital and is building a dual-lending platform of peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer lending strategies. Mutuum Finance could be worth $1.75 or more by 2026, a 50x return from levels today. Whereas DOGE is dependent on hype, Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum, early-stage utility, and tokenomics are building anticipation that it can offer upside far exceeding meme standards. Dogecoin Nears Critical Breakout Point as Buyers Anticipate Next Giant Move With $0.23 as key support, Dogecoin bulls are hoping to see pressure build to a $0.28 retest, and a clean break above this level would open the door to a rally to $0.43. But a breakdown on current support might send DOGE back to the $0.17–$0.15 demand zone, where buyers might attempt to stage a comeback.  As players anticipate DOGE’s next giant leap, the vast majority of long-term players have already set themselves up in early-stage ventures with far higher potential, a trend that is opening plenty of eyes to emerging DeFi token Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM Presale Momentum Keeps Gathering Speed MUTM tokens currently sell at $0.035 in Presale Round 6, a 16.17% increase over the previous round. Interest from investors remains very high, with over 16,670 investors providing over $16.6 million to date. To further enhance platform safety, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat hackers and developers are invited to report bugs. There are four levels of severity in bugs, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, so that problems could be found and resolved promptly. The protocol is built on sound collateral management to protect both the ecosystem and its participants. Some of the key safety features include unlimited collateral ratios, caps on deposits, and caps on lending. Undercollateral positions are closed immediately, and remediation fees and penalties stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk. Efficiency is at the heart of Mutuum Finance’s architecture. Through the optimization of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and taking on overcollateralized positions, the protocol achieves maximum capital utilization with robust guards. Reserve requirements serve as a shock absorber for market fluctuations, with overlying reserves being able to be used in higher-risk assets to hedge volatility. Mutuum Finance is restructuring decentralized finance on three critical dimensions: long-term sustainability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable borrowing and lending platform is making DeFi accessible to retail and institutional investors alike. In celebration of its growing community, Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway set to reward 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens each. The action highlights the platform’s intent to recompense early adopters as well as generate greater awareness on the project vision. While DOGE May Multiply 5x, MUTM Could Grow 50x Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the most promising high-potential DeFi projects of 2025 after raising well over $16.6 million from over 16,670 investors and offloading more than 50% of its Phase 6 presale for $0.035 per token. Even though Dogecoin (DOGE) offers a maximum of 5x, MUTM’s dual lending system, dynamic LTV, and tight security measures, including a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, are set for potentially 50x growth by 2026. Early birds also have a $100,000 community giveaway and decent ecosystem rewards. Long-term, utility-based profit seekers should lock in MUTM tokens before the presale deadline.  For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinanceDogecoin (DOGE) has been the meme-coin favorite for a long time, and there are chances that it could still provide multi-time returns, up to 5x levels if the upswings again make a comeback and the general market trend supports it. A new DeFi project called Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is, nonetheless, grabbing attention for bigger potential price rises.  For sale at $0.035 during its current presale phase, Mutuum Finance has already raised significant capital and is building a dual-lending platform of peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer lending strategies. Mutuum Finance could be worth $1.75 or more by 2026, a 50x return from levels today. Whereas DOGE is dependent on hype, Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum, early-stage utility, and tokenomics are building anticipation that it can offer upside far exceeding meme standards. Dogecoin Nears Critical Breakout Point as Buyers Anticipate Next Giant Move With $0.23 as key support, Dogecoin bulls are hoping to see pressure build to a $0.28 retest, and a clean break above this level would open the door to a rally to $0.43. But a breakdown on current support might send DOGE back to the $0.17–$0.15 demand zone, where buyers might attempt to stage a comeback.  As players anticipate DOGE’s next giant leap, the vast majority of long-term players have already set themselves up in early-stage ventures with far higher potential, a trend that is opening plenty of eyes to emerging DeFi token Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM Presale Momentum Keeps Gathering Speed MUTM tokens currently sell at $0.035 in Presale Round 6, a 16.17% increase over the previous round. Interest from investors remains very high, with over 16,670 investors providing over $16.6 million to date. To further enhance platform safety, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat hackers and developers are invited to report bugs. There are four levels of severity in bugs, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, so that problems could be found and resolved promptly. The protocol is built on sound collateral management to protect both the ecosystem and its participants. Some of the key safety features include unlimited collateral ratios, caps on deposits, and caps on lending. Undercollateral positions are closed immediately, and remediation fees and penalties stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk. Efficiency is at the heart of Mutuum Finance’s architecture. Through the optimization of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and taking on overcollateralized positions, the protocol achieves maximum capital utilization with robust guards. Reserve requirements serve as a shock absorber for market fluctuations, with overlying reserves being able to be used in higher-risk assets to hedge volatility. Mutuum Finance is restructuring decentralized finance on three critical dimensions: long-term sustainability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable borrowing and lending platform is making DeFi accessible to retail and institutional investors alike. In celebration of its growing community, Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway set to reward 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens each. The action highlights the platform’s intent to recompense early adopters as well as generate greater awareness on the project vision. While DOGE May Multiply 5x, MUTM Could Grow 50x Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the most promising high-potential DeFi projects of 2025 after raising well over $16.6 million from over 16,670 investors and offloading more than 50% of its Phase 6 presale for $0.035 per token. Even though Dogecoin (DOGE) offers a maximum of 5x, MUTM’s dual lending system, dynamic LTV, and tight security measures, including a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, are set for potentially 50x growth by 2026. Early birds also have a $100,000 community giveaway and decent ecosystem rewards. Long-term, utility-based profit seekers should lock in MUTM tokens before the presale deadline.  For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for 5x Pump, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 Might Deliver 50x by 2026

نویسنده: Coinstats
2025/10/02 02:30
DOGE
DOGE$0.17641-1.34%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004532+4.93%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003759-6.72%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001627-2.57%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04525-4.00%

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been the meme-coin favorite for a long time, and there are chances that it could still provide multi-time returns, up to 5x levels if the upswings again make a comeback and the general market trend supports it. A new DeFi project called Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is, nonetheless, grabbing attention for bigger potential price rises. 

For sale at $0.035 during its current presale phase, Mutuum Finance has already raised significant capital and is building a dual-lending platform of peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer lending strategies. Mutuum Finance could be worth $1.75 or more by 2026, a 50x return from levels today. Whereas DOGE is dependent on hype, Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum, early-stage utility, and tokenomics are building anticipation that it can offer upside far exceeding meme standards.

Dogecoin Nears Critical Breakout Point as Buyers Anticipate Next Giant Move

With $0.23 as key support, Dogecoin bulls are hoping to see pressure build to a $0.28 retest, and a clean break above this level would open the door to a rally to $0.43. But a breakdown on current support might send DOGE back to the $0.17–$0.15 demand zone, where buyers might attempt to stage a comeback. 

As players anticipate DOGE’s next giant leap, the vast majority of long-term players have already set themselves up in early-stage ventures with far higher potential, a trend that is opening plenty of eyes to emerging DeFi token Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

MUTM Presale Momentum Keeps Gathering Speed

MUTM tokens currently sell at $0.035 in Presale Round 6, a 16.17% increase over the previous round. Interest from investors remains very high, with over 16,670 investors providing over $16.6 million to date.

To further enhance platform safety, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat hackers and developers are invited to report bugs. There are four levels of severity in bugs, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, so that problems could be found and resolved promptly.

The protocol is built on sound collateral management to protect both the ecosystem and its participants. Some of the key safety features include unlimited collateral ratios, caps on deposits, and caps on lending. Undercollateral positions are closed immediately, and remediation fees and penalties stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk.

Efficiency is at the heart of Mutuum Finance’s architecture. Through the optimization of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and taking on overcollateralized positions, the protocol achieves maximum capital utilization with robust guards. Reserve requirements serve as a shock absorber for market fluctuations, with overlying reserves being able to be used in higher-risk assets to hedge volatility.

Mutuum Finance is restructuring decentralized finance on three critical dimensions: long-term sustainability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable borrowing and lending platform is making DeFi accessible to retail and institutional investors alike.

In celebration of its growing community, Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway set to reward 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens each. The action highlights the platform’s intent to recompense early adopters as well as generate greater awareness on the project vision.

While DOGE May Multiply 5x, MUTM Could Grow 50x

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the most promising high-potential DeFi projects of 2025 after raising well over $16.6 million from over 16,670 investors and offloading more than 50% of its Phase 6 presale for $0.035 per token.

Even though Dogecoin (DOGE) offers a maximum of 5x, MUTM’s dual lending system, dynamic LTV, and tight security measures, including a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, are set for potentially 50x growth by 2026. Early birds also have a $100,000 community giveaway and decent ecosystem rewards. Long-term, utility-based profit seekers should lock in MUTM tokens before the presale deadline. 

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.00634+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-3.47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+1.47%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,563.69-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01203-0.57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,532.69
$103,532.69$103,532.69

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,485.47
$3,485.47$3,485.47

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.03
$160.03$160.03

-0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4336
$2.4336$2.4336

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17641
$0.17641$0.17641

+0.15%