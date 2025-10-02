Disney Hit ‘Freakier Friday’ Gets Streaming Date

“Freakier Friday” partial poster featuring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. DISNEY

Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s hit sequel to the 2003 comedy classic Freaky Friday, is coming soon to digital streaming.

Rated PG, Freakier Friday opened in theaters on Aug. 8. The official summary for Freakier Friday reads, “The film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter (Julia Butters) of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons).

“As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, Rosalind Chao, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Freakier Friday will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Disney announced on Wednesday.

When Freakier Friday arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. The digital streaming prices for Freakier Friday are not yet available. PVOD purchase prices generally run from $19.99 to $29.99 and rentals run from $14.99 to $24.99.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Freakier Friday’?

Freakier Friday has earned nearly $91.5 million domestically and $57 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $148.5 million to date. Freakier Friday had a production budget of $42 million, according to The Numbers.

Freakier Friday received a 74% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes based on 221 reviews.

The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Freakier Friday doesn’t reinvent the original’s story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.”

The film also received a 92% “fresh” Popcornmeter score on RT based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. The audience summary for Freakier Friday reads, “TGIFF! Steeped in nostalgia and bursting with good, clean fun, Freakier Friday is a heartfelt celebration of family, with Curtis and Lohan serving up all the cozy, freaky feels.”

