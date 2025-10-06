صرافیDEX+
The post Digitap's Tap-to-Pay Feature Draws Attention From Institutional Players appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Digitap’s Tap-to-Pay Feature Draws Attention From Institutional Players

نویسنده: Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/06 00:34
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.318-1.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000183+1.66%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01207-1.71%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139026-0.58%

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu once turned memes into billions. They showed the world that even a joke could shake markets when enough people believed in it. But times change. Traders now ask where the next token will come from. The answer may not be another meme coin at all. 

Digitap and its $TAP token are moving through presale with a different story. Instead of chasing hype, this project is building the world’s first omni-bank, including a card and app that make crypto spendable anywhere Visa works. That shift—from jokes to utility—is why some believe $TAP could be the smarter play ahead.

DOGE and SHIB Still Barking, But For How Long?

Dogecoin began as a joke back in 2013. Yet it grew into a massive coin thanks to the internet culture and even mentions from Elon Musk. Today it still trades in the top ranks, but its price often moves on hype more than on product development. Dogecoin has no cap on supply, which makes it harder for long-term holders to see steady growth.

Shiba Inu, often called the “Dogecoin killer,” was launched in 2020. It has an even larger supply, running into the hundreds of trillions. SHIB built an ecosystem that includes ShibaSwap and some NFT projects, which helped give it an identity beyond memes. But like Dogecoin, its value is still driven mostly by community energy. 

Recently, Dogecoin jumped almost 9% and SHIB gained around 6% as traders speculated on ETF approvals and on-chain flows showed reduced supply. These sudden bursts remind everyone that meme coins can still move fast when momentum returns, even if the gains are rarely steady.

Although DOGE and SHIB still have their place in the market, many traders now wonder if they can repeat their early explosive runs. That opens the door for tokens with a different focus.

Source: TradingView/DOGE

Digitap Builds What Meme Coins Never Could

Digitap is aiming at something much bigger than hype cycles. The project is building a full financial app that combines crypto and fiat. 

Its card is linked directly with Visa, which means it works at millions of shops and online stores. This tap-to-pay feature makes crypto usable in everyday life, not just on trading charts. A user can load assets in the app and spend them like normal money, instantly.

The app does not stop there. Offshore accounts with multi-currency IBANs will be available for both personal and business use. AI smart routing chooses the cheapest and fastest way to settle payments. Unlimited virtual cards can be created in minutes for secure online purchases. 

Privacy is also part of the design. No-KYC options exist for smaller balances, and the platform does not sell user data. Bank-grade security protects funds, but users keep full control.

This mix of features makes Digitap different from DOGE and SHIB. Those tokens rely on community and culture. Digitap builds a system that institutions, freelancers, and global businesses can actually use. The combination of utility and adoption creates a stronger case for long-term value.

Why the $TAP Presale Has Traders Watching Closely

The $TAP presale is now live. The tokenomics are designed with scarcity in mind. There is a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens. Multiple burn systems will reduce supply over time, with 50% of platform profits dedicated to this purpose. That means the more the app is used, the fewer tokens remain in circulation.

Staking offers another reason to hold. Early presale participants can lock tokens for high APR rewards that come from a pool created at launch, not from new token inflation. 

The market timing also matters. Institutions and investors are looking at digital banking solutions, especially ones that merge fiat and crypto. Digitap positions itself right at this crossroad.

The presale offers a rare chance to enter early before listings and the full product rollout. Buyers can lock in today’s price of $TAP at $0.0125 before it shoots to $0.01590 in the next round. 

Looking Past the Hype

Meme tokens like DOGE and SHIB shaped crypto culture. They proved how far community energy can move markets. But both face the same question today: how much further can they go without deeper utility? Digitap answers this by offering an app, a card, and a token with a clear purpose.

$TAP is designed with scarcity, rewards, and usability at its core. The presale is open, and tokens will be claimable after launch. For traders seeking the next 100X opportunity, Digitap stands out as a smarter play, with real-world applications and growing institutional interest.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://Digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

The post Digitap’s Tap-to-Pay Feature Draws Attention From Institutional Players appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

