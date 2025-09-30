صرافیDEX+
Deutsche Börse Taps Circle to Bring Stablecoins Into Europe’s Capital Markets

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/09/30 23:59
USDCoin
USDC$1-0.02%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003759-6.72%

TLDR:

  • Deutsche Börse and Circle signed an MoU to integrate EURC and USDC into Europe’s regulated financial infrastructure.
  • Stablecoin trading will start on Deutsche Börse’s 3DX and 360T platforms with custody managed by Clearstream and Crypto Finance.
  • Circle’s EURC and USDC adoption is supported by MiCAR, the EU’s first full framework for digital asset regulation.
  • Deutsche Börse executives said the collaboration will merge traditional securities processes with token-based settlement solutions.

Europe’s financial system is about to test a new link between traditional markets and digital money. Deutsche Börse and Circle are working together to bring stablecoins into the center of capital market infrastructure. 

The move sets a new direction for how crypto interacts with regulated systems in the region. It follows the introduction of Europe’s first full regulatory framework for digital assets. For investors watching stablecoins, this development could reshape settlement and custody processes in Europe.

Stablecoin Integration in European Crypto Markets

Circle said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Börse Group to deploy EURC and USDC through the exchange group’s infrastructure. According to the company’s release, this is the first time a major European market operator has partnered directly with a stablecoin issuer.

The collaboration aims to support listing and trading of stablecoins on Deutsche Börse’s digital exchange 3DX and its 360T unit. Crypto Finance, which is also part of Deutsche Börse, will provide access to institutional services around the products. 

Custody of these assets will be available through Clearstream, the group’s post-trade business, with Crypto Finance acting as sub-custodian.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire wrote on X that the partnership would help lower settlement risks and costs for European institutions. He also said aligning regulated stablecoins with trusted venues could streamline trading, settlement, and custody processes.

Deutsche Börse executives stated the deal fits their broader plan to merge traditional securities processes with digital asset services. They pointed out that their ecosystem already spans execution, settlement, and custody, making it ready to integrate token-based payment solutions.

Circle’s EURC and USDC Under Europe’s MiCAR Rules

Circle confirmed that the initiative aligns with the EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation. 

MiCAR, which recently took effect, is the first complete regulatory framework for crypto assets in Europe. Circle was also the first global issuer to achieve compliance under these rules, marking Europe as a priority for the company.

Deutsche Börse’s Stephanie Eckermann said stablecoins could increase efficiency and transparency for market participants. She added that the partnership reflects the group’s ambition to transform securities issuance and post-trade into fully digital processes.

Thomas Book, another board member at Deutsche Börse, said the group was well placed to bridge digital and traditional finance. He explained that combining services across 3DX, 360T, Crypto Finance, and Clearstream would create a full value chain for digital assets.

The plan represents an early step in making stablecoins usable across Europe’s regulated markets. It builds a pathway for banks, asset managers, and new entrants to transact in both digital and traditional assets through a single framework.

The post Deutsche Börse Taps Circle to Bring Stablecoins Into Europe’s Capital Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

