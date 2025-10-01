صرافیDEX+
Deutsche Börse partners with Circle to integrate regulated stablecoins, advancing tokenized payments, efficiency, and compliance across European markets. German securities marketplace Deutsche Börse has announced a strategic partnership with USDC stablecoin issuer Circle. Through the collaboration, Circle's regulated stablecoins will be integrated into Deutsche Börse's financial market infrastructure. According to the joint announcement, the deal […] The post Deutsche Börse Partners with Circle to Advance Stablecoins Adoption in Europe appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Deutsche Börse Partners with Circle to Advance Stablecoins Adoption in Europe

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 00:15
USDCoin
USDC$1-0,02%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,001324-6,23%

Deutsche Börse partners with Circle to integrate regulated stablecoins, advancing tokenized payments, efficiency, and compliance across European markets.

German securities marketplace Deutsche Börse has announced a strategic partnership with USDC stablecoin issuer Circle. Through the collaboration, Circle’s regulated stablecoins will be integrated into Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure. According to the joint announcement, the deal aims to bring traditional finance and tokenized payment networks closer together. This effort is a milestone towards regulated stablecoin penetration in the European capital market.

Stablecoins Integrated with Regulated Market Infrastructure

Under the memorandum of understanding, the joint venture’s initial priorities will be to include listings and trading for Circle’s EUR-pegged EURC and USDC-pegged USDC. The stablecoins will be listed on 3DX, the digital exchange provided by 360T, and by Deutsche Börse through their institutional partner Crypto Finance.

Additionally, institutional-grade custody would be delivered through Clearstream, thereby utilizing Crypto Finance’s German entity as sub-custodian. By delivering these services as a collaboration, secure, compliant, and efficient tokenized payment processing can be achieved. Furthermore, it is consistent with digital asset infrastructure over Europe’s regulatory standards.

The European Union supports the project through its MiCAR framework. Moreover, MiCAR serves as the first comprehensive regulation for crypto assets. Circle has been the first global issuer to become MiCAR compliant. As a result, the company is expressing its dedication to Europe and towards the wider adoption of regulated stablecoins. Through this framework, financial instruments market participants have access to transparent, secure and compliant new services through digital platforms.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Tokenized Payments

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said the proposed regulations would lower settlement risk and decrease costs and efficiency in financial services. He also stressed how banks and asset managers can potentially open up new opportunities by connecting their platforms to EURC and USDC with trustworthy platforms. Likewise, Deutsche Börse executives expressed the promise of digital assets to promote transparency, efficiency and competitiveness in the European markets.

 Stephanie Eckermann mentioned that the partnership turns post-trade processes into digital experiences which are client-centered. Thomas Book further explained that Deutsche Borse offers complete crypto value chain ranging from trading and settlement to custody.

Through this partnership, tokenized payment solutions can, inter alia, complement traditional cash systems to guarantee participants access to the best of both worlds. In addition, the project creates a precedent for further regulated emergence of digital assets in Europe in the future.

Analysts are of the view that integrating stablecoins into the traditional infrastructure like stocks, bonds and other such instruments, provides additional support to investor confidence and market liquidity. The largest stablecoin by market cap, Tether, has also refused to comply with MiCAR, citing that the stablecoin’s creation was subject to local reserve requirements. This shows that regulatory alignment is important for institutional adoption.

Overall, the Deutsche Börse-Circle partnership is one of the important developments in digital finance. By guaranteed connections of stabilized coins with current infrastructure, the initiative boosts efficiency, security and the ability to participate in market activities. In addition, it creates a single ecosystem that serves both digital and traditional assets. 

