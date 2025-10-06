Defiance plans to launch 49 3x leveraged crypto ETFs

PANews reported on October 6th that Decrypt reported that ETF issuer Defiance submitted prospectuses to the SEC, proposing to launch 49 triple-leveraged ETFs. These will include tech and crypto-related companies such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Robinhood, BitMine Immersion, and Circle, as well as digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and related ETFs. The company already offers several 2x leveraged ETFs. Sumit Roy, senior ETF analyst at ETF.com, noted that the submission of these 3x leveraged products suggests that regulators may be willing to allow more high-volatility products to enter the market, but these funds are only suitable for the most aggressive short-term traders. PANews reported on October 6th that Decrypt reported that ETF issuer Defiance submitted prospectuses to the SEC, proposing to launch 49 triple-leveraged ETFs. These will include tech and crypto-related companies such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Robinhood, BitMine Immersion, and Circle, as well as digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and related ETFs. The company already offers several 2x leveraged ETFs. Sumit Roy, senior ETF analyst at ETF.com, noted that the submission of these 3x leveraged products suggests that regulators may be willing to allow more high-volatility products to enter the market, but these funds are only suitable for the most aggressive short-term traders.