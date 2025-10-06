صرافیDEX+
DeFi Projects Show Massive TVL Growth, $USDAI, $STG, and $ASTER Take Charge

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:32
DeFi
Stargate Finance
Aster
Overtake
COM
The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has experienced notable growth in total value locked (TVL) over the past month. In this respect, USDAI ($USDAI), Stargate Finance ($STG), and Aster ($ASTER) have obtained the leading positions in terms of 30-day performances. As per the data from Phoenix Group, the other DeFi players on the monthly top-10 list include M0 ($M0), Avantis ($AVNT), Synthetix ($SNX), Fluid ($FLUID), Maple ($MPL), Euler Finance ($EUL), and Zeus Network ($ZEUS). Hence, the massive monthly performance of the DeFi ecosystem highlights the renewed investor sentiment and potential growth opportunities.

USDAI Dominates DeFi Market in Monthly TVL Growth with a Stunning 361% Rise

Specifically, USDAI ($USDAI) has occupied the top position in the case of TVL growth over the past 30 days. Thus, its TVL has jumped by a staggering 361% to reach the $504.7M mark. At the same time, its market cap stands at $534.1M. In addition to this, Stargate Finance ($STG) has surged by 170%, hitting $757.1M in TVL over the past 30 days.

Subsequently, Aster ($ASTR) has witnessed a 166% spike, reaching $776.7M when it comes to TVL. The next noteworthy DeFi project on the list is M0 ($M0), claiming a TVL of up to $796.9M after a 152% increase. After that, Avantis ($AVNT) has claimed the 5th spot at $55.6M, accounting for 142% climb. Additionally, Synthetix’s TVL is now sitting at $152.9M as a result of a 76.1% increase over the past month.

Zeus Finance Claims 10th Rank on List with 31.4% TVL Increase Over 30 Days

Phoenix Group’s list of top DeFi projects adds Fluid ($FLUID) in the 7th position as it has risen by 53.9% to claim a TVL of almost $2.8B. Following that, Maple’s ($MPL) 33.1% TVL increase has elevated it to $2.8B. Moreover, Euler Finance ($EUL) has touched the 1.9B figure in TVL, led by a 32.2% monthly surge. Coming after that, Zeus Network ($ZEUS) has recorded a 31.4% monthly spike to reach $61.9M in TVL. Overall, amid the wide-scale TVL growth in the DeFi sector, the market onlookers are keenly looking for the signs of the continuation or a reversal of this pattern.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/defi-projects-show-massive-tvl-growth-usdai-stg-and-aster-take-charge/

