DeepSeek’s Best Crypto Presales to Buy for Uptober: AI Has Spoken

The total cryptocurrency market cap hit an all-time high of $4.17T on August 14. Since then, however, it has been locked in a tight consolidation range between $3.5T and $4T.

Recently, it dropped sharply, falling around 9% in just 7 days between September 18 and 25, raising concerns over whether ‘Uptober’ is truly possible.

That said, if you zoom out, Bitcoin has still gained 3.5% this month after a sharp 6.5% slump in August. Similarly, Solana and XRP are also likely to close the month in green.

Historically, Q4 has always been one of the best-performing periods for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Since 2010, October has delivered an average return of 29.23%. November tends to carry on that momentum, posting an average return of 37.64%.

As per @CryptoNobler, a crypto trader with 253K followers on X, low-cap tokens could surge by more than 200% this October.

Looking at the Altcoins/Bitcoin index, the chart has been in an uptrend since 2018, when low-cap tokens rallied 120x in just a few months.

The next pump (175x) came in 2021, once again after the index found support on the same trendline. Now, the index is hovering around that trendline again, potentially signaling the start of Altcoin Season 3.0.

Knowing that altcoin season is upon us is one thing, but taking advantage of it is a whole different ballgame.

That’s why we turned to DeepSeek to identify the most promising cryptocurrencies likely to benefit from Uptober’s rally.

After an in-depth analysis of market data, historical charts, and social chatter, DeepSeek highlighted three altcoins you shouldn’t miss.

Read on as we reveal DeepSeek’s best crypto presale picks, with a breakdown of each one in detail.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Layer-2 Bitcoin Solution with Faster Transaction Processing & Lower Fees

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to introduce a new layer of usability, speed, and scalability to the sluggish Bitcoin blockchain.

Imagine being Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, and still not being able to participate in DeFi.

Sounds strange, right? However, that’s the way it is, but Bitcoin Hyper aims to change it.

$HYPER brings the advantages of Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration to the Bitcoin chain. This lets developers execute smart contracts and build dApps directly on Bitcoin without compromising security.

SVM is the same protocol that gives Solana its high throughput of around 65K transactions per second, compared to Bitcoin’s 7 TPS.

It uses parallel execution to process several transactions simultaneously, as long as those transactions aren’t related to each other.

On Bitcoin, the SVM integration will ensure transactions are aggregated and processed off-chain, then sent to the mainnet for confirmation and final settlement. This retains Bitcoin’s inherent security.

$HYPER also introduces a decentralized canonical bridge, acting as a pathway between Layer 1 and Layer 2 Bitcoin. Here’s how it works:

You send your Layer 1 tokens to the bridge, which verifies and securely locks them.

In exchange, the bridge mints you an equivalent amount of Layer 2 tokens fully compatible with Web3 applications.

You can then use these L2 tokens to explore DeFi apps and engage in staking, borrowing, lending, and even NFT marketplaces.

Once you’re done, you simply send the L2 tokens back to the bridge, which unlocks your original L1 tokens.

The $HYPER presale has already generated significant buzz among crypto investors, raising $18.8M to date. Today, each token is priced at just $0.012995. Here’s how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

According to our $HYPER price prediction, the token could surge to $0.32 by year’s end – a staggering 2,300% return.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper’s official website to become part of this new Layer-2 Bitcoin revolution.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Non-Custodial Crypto Wallet That Lets You Directly Invest in the Best Presales

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) powers Best Wallet – a one-stop destination to securely manage all your crypto holdings with unmatched ease of use.

At a time when crypto adoption is at its peak, investors need a trustworthy wallet to safeguard their assets, and that’s exactly where Best Wallet comes in.

The first thing you’ll notice about the wallet is its security. It’s a non-custodial wallet, so only you have access to the private keys, ensuring no chance of foul play.

Next, you can enable two-factor authentication, including biometrics, to further secure your account. That said, security is just one part of the deal.

Best Wallet features a unique ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section where you can discover and invest in new cryptocurrency projects in presale directly within the app.

Unlike other wallets, which require you to visit presale websites and manually connect your wallet, Best Wallet lets you purchase, claim, and trade tokens seamlessly, all inside the wallet app.

Best Wallet aims to capture 40% of the non-custodial crypto wallet market share by 2027. Naturally, this success would reflect in the price of its native token, $BEST.

Buying $BEST also unlocks exclusive perks, like:

Early access to presales and upcoming tokens

Lower gas and transaction fees within the app

Staking rewards, currently up to 82% p.a.

The $BEST presale has already raised $16.17M, with each token available at just $0.025715.

According to the experts behind this price prediction, a $100 investment at present could potentially grow to $2,400 by the end of 2026.

For more details, visit the official Best Wallet Token website.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Token Powering Crypto-to-Fiat Conversions with Zero FX Fees

Remittix ($RTX) is a Payment Finance (PayFi) solution that bridges the gap between digital and traditional currencies.

The platform enables seamless conversion of cryptocurrencies into fiat with same-day transaction processing and zero forex fees.

You can send crypto to anyone in the world, and they’ll receive it as fiat currency in their local denomination, directly in their bank account – without even realizing it was a crypto transfer in the first place.

Cross-border transactions usually involve hefty forex fees, which can add up quickly if you make regular transfers.

However, Remittix’s zero-forex-fee model ensures you don’t lose any part of your money to exorbitant platform charges.

Currently, Remittix supports 30 fiat currencies, 100 cryptocurrencies, and operates in over 40 countries, with coverage expected to expand as the platform grows.

The $RTX presale has been a huge hit, already raising $26.7M so far. Right now, you can get each $RTX token for $0.1166.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a highly risky endeavor. None of the above is financial advice, so kindly do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/deepseek-best-crypto-presales-to-buy-for-uptober