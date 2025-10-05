Data: APT, LINEA and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which APT unlocking value is approximately US$62.3 million

PANews reported on October 5th that Token Unolcks data showed that tokens such as APT, LINEA, BABY, and PEAQ will attract large amounts of unlocking next week, including:

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 4:00 AM Beijing time on October 12, representing 2.15% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$62.3 million.

Linea (LINEA) will unlock approximately 1.08 billion tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on October 10th, representing 6.57% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$29.6 million.

Babylon (BABY) will unlock approximately 321 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on October 10th, representing 24.74% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $17.4 million.

Peaq (PEAQ) will unlock approximately 84.84 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 12, representing 5.95% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$10.8 million.