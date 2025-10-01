صرافیDEX+
Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns After Four Years at NYDFS

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/10/01 00:27
TLDR

  • Adrienne Harris led NYDFS for four years, shaping crypto regulations.
  • Kaitlin Aslow will become NYDFS’ acting superintendent on October 18.
  • Under Harris, NYDFS took action against major firms like Robinhood.
  • Harris was the first New York representative in the U.S. FSOC.

Adrienne Harris, the long-serving head of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), has announced her resignation. After a notable tenure of four years, Harris will step down in October, with her successor, Kaitlin Aslow, set to take over the role on October 18. Harris leaves behind a legacy of shaping key financial regulations, particularly in the cryptocurrency space, and cementing NYDFS as a global leader in financial oversight.

Departure Marks the End of Harris’ Four-Year Tenure

Harris, who was appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2021, has served as the Superintendent of NYDFS for four years. During her time in office, she played an instrumental role in developing policies that regulated traditional financial institutions, as well as emerging sectors like cryptocurrencies. She is credited with establishing the state’s Virtual Currency Unit, which has become a significant body in regulating the crypto space in the U.S.

In her resignation statement, Harris expressed pride in the department’s achievements, saying, “It has been a privilege and an honor to serve New Yorkers, delivering positive outcomes for consumers.” She also highlighted her contributions to making the NYDFS a global regulatory leader. Under her guidance, the department solidified its position as a key player in financial services regulation, particularly for digital assets.

Kaitlin Aslow Set to Lead NYDFS

Kaitlin Aslow, the current Deputy Superintendent of Research & Innovation at NYDFS, will assume the role of acting superintendent on October 18. Aslow, who has been with NYDFS for several years, has experience overseeing the licensing and supervision of crypto companies. Her work has been pivotal in building one of the largest digital asset regulatory teams in the world.

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed confidence in Aslow’s leadership, stating that her background at the Federal Reserve and in financial health makes her well-suited for the position. “Kaitlin is well suited to lead the Department into the future, expanding access to affordable financial services for all New Yorkers,” said Hochul.

NYDFS’ Role in Crypto Regulation During Harris’ Leadership

Under Harris’ leadership, NYDFS maintained a strict stance on crypto regulations. The department was proactive in enforcement, taking action against companies such as Robinhood and Coinbase for compliance violations in 2022 and 2023.

Harris also made notable contributions to the regulatory landscape for stablecoins. The department was the first U.S. regulator to issue guidance on stablecoin issuers, a move that shaped the regulatory framework for dollar-backed digital currencies.

Moreover, Harris’ tenure saw NYDFS take a leading role in shaping discussions on crypto regulation at the federal level. She emphasized the importance of a coordinated regulatory approach for the growing crypto sector and expressed hopes for more comprehensive legislative action at the national level.

Harris’ Future Plans After Leaving NYDFS

Following her resignation, Harris told Politico that she plans to take some time before deciding on her next professional move. Having been involved in shaping U.S. crypto policies and serving as the first representative of New York on the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, Harris has been at the forefront of financial regulatory efforts.

In her final days as superintendent, Harris discussed the need for global cooperation in crypto regulation, pointing to the growing importance of transatlantic alignment. Her comments echoed broader efforts to create harmonized frameworks for digital assets, particularly between the U.S. and the U.K.

As the NYDFS prepares for a new chapter under Aslow’s leadership, Harris leaves behind a department that has not only shaped the crypto regulatory environment but has also reinforced New York’s position as a hub for financial innovation.

