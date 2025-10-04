The post Crypto Regulation News: Nigeria Launches New Framework for Sustainable Digital Finance appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Nigeria is rewriting its digital finance playbook as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) team up to create a sustainable framework for digital currencies and crypto regulation. This collaboration marks a major policy shift under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, potentially redefining Nigeria’s place in the global digital asset and blockchain ecosystem.

CBN and SEC Unite for a Sustainable Digital Currency Framework

In a notable policy reversal, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the partnership during his annual lecture at Lagos Business School, signaling a renewed commitment to innovation, regulation, and financial stability.

This collaboration is part of a broader regulatory reset aimed at correcting the restrictive policies of the past. Under former Governor Godwin Emefiele, the CBN had effectively banned financial institutions from engaging with crypto-related businesses—triggering outrage across Nigeria’s vibrant digital asset community.

The friction between the CBN and the SEC, which had previously taken a more measured stance toward crypto, created confusion and uncertainty, stifling innovation and leaving startups unsure of their legal standing.

Nigeria’s Shift in Crypto Regulation 2025

The tone changed dramatically after President Bola Tinubu took office in May 2023. Since then, the CBN has softened its stance and allowed the SEC to lead the development of Nigeria’s crypto regulatory landscape.

Governor Cardoso admitted that regulators had been “caught off guard by how quickly Nigerians embraced cryptocurrencies.” He emphasized the need for a coordinated, adaptive framework that keeps pace with global innovation.

With Nigeria consistently ranking among the top countries worldwide for crypto adoption, this policy U-turn underscores a growing recognition that digital assets are here to stay. Rather than resorting to prohibitive measures, regulators are now focused on building a balanced, forward-looking crypto policy that supports innovation while protecting consumers.

Nigeria’s Blockchain and Fintech Innovation Strategy

While the details of the new CBN-SEC crypto framework remain undisclosed, experts say this alliance could unlock new opportunities for fintech growth, attract foreign investment, and position Nigeria as a regional leader in regulated blockchain innovation.

The new framework is expected to strike a balance between financial stability and innovation, a vital step for a nation where crypto has become both a tool of economic empowerment and a means of preserving value amid currency fluctuations.

Nigeria’s evolving stance could also set a precedent for other African nations, inspiring them to adopt smart crypto regulations that turn resistance into opportunity in the digital economy era.

