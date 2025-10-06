صرافیDEX+
The post Crypto Regulation in Hong Kong Remains a Priority as Julia Leung Is Expected to Be Reappointed SFC Chief appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Hong Kong's top financial regulator, Julia Leung, is reportedly set to receive another three-year term as the Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), signaling continuity in the city's efforts to revive its status as a global financial powerhouse. The decision has not been officially confirmed, and both the government and the …

Crypto Regulation in Hong Kong Remains a Priority as Julia Leung Is Expected to Be Reappointed SFC Chief

نویسنده: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 14:49
Crypto Regulation in Hong Kong

The post Crypto Regulation in Hong Kong Remains a Priority as Julia Leung Is Expected to Be Reappointed SFC Chief appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Hong Kong’s top financial regulator, Julia Leung, is reportedly set to receive another three-year term as the Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), signaling continuity in the city’s efforts to revive its status as a global financial powerhouse. The decision has not been officially confirmed, and both the government and the SFC have declined to comment on personnel appointments or speculation.

Leung, who became the SFC’s first female CEO in January 2023, has overseen a period of renewed market energy. Under her leadership, Hong Kong has seen a surge in major IPOs and a revival in overall trading sentiment, supported by improving investor confidence in China’s economic recovery. Her expected reappointment later this year reflects confidence in her steady approach and ongoing regulatory reforms.

Driving Market Reforms and Investor Protection

During her tenure, the SFC has worked closely with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to modernize listing rules, making it easier for mainland Chinese and Southeast Asian companies to go public in the city. The regulator has also tightened oversight on insider trading and excessive retail speculation in IPOs.

Among her notable actions, the SFC filed a case against hedge fund Segantii Capital Management for alleged insider trading and introduced caps on IPO margin loans to protect small investors from overexposure. These measures highlight Leung’s focus on balancing market dynamism with investor protection.

Expanding Hong Kong’s Digital Finance Frontier

Beyond traditional finance, Leung has been instrumental in advancing Hong Kong’s ambition to become a leading crypto and virtual asset hub. Under her leadership, the SFC expanded oversight of digital assets and opened the door for licensed crypto trading platforms, positioning Hong Kong as one of the few major financial centers embracing blockchain innovation while maintaining strong regulatory safeguards.

Impact on the Crypto Industry

For the crypto sector, Leung’s expected reappointment offers stability and regulatory clarity. Analysts suggest this continuity could strengthen Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading crypto-finance hub, especially amid tightening rules in the U.S. and uncertainty elsewhere.

FAQs

Who is Julia Leung?

Julia Leung is the CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the city’s first female chief, known for driving market reforms and advancing its crypto hub ambitions.

What has Julia Leung done for Hong Kong’s financial market?

Under her leadership, Hong Kong has modernized listing rules, strengthened investor protection, and embraced digital assets, boosting IPO activity and market confidence.

How does Julia Leung’s reappointment affect Hong Kong’s crypto industry?

Her expected reappointment signals regulatory stability, strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a leading crypto hub with clear rules for licensed trading platforms.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

