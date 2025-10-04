صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Tether launches a $200M crypto fund with Antalpha to expand XAUT gold holdings, boosting stability and institutional crypto adoption. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is planning a new $200 million crypto fund. It will collaborate with Antalpha Platform Holding, which is based in Singapore, to establish a digital asset treasury. The fund will concentrate […] The post Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Tether launches a $200M crypto fund with Antalpha to expand XAUT gold holdings, boosting stability and institutional crypto adoption. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is planning a new $200 million crypto fund. It will collaborate with Antalpha Platform Holding, which is based in Singapore, to establish a digital asset treasury. The fund will concentrate […] The post Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 19:00
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Tether Gold
XAUT$4,094.96+0.33%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001261-7.41%

Tether launches a $200M crypto fund with Antalpha to expand XAUT gold holdings, boosting stability and institutional crypto adoption.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is planning a new $200 million crypto fund. It will collaborate with Antalpha Platform Holding, which is based in Singapore, to establish a digital asset treasury. The fund will concentrate on purchasing the gold-backed token of Tether, which is XAUT. This action reflects the interest of Tether in asset-backed products, as the world is becoming more interested in stability.

Tether Diversifies Beyond USDT into Mining, AI, and Tokenized Gold

Bloomberg reported that Tether and Antalpha are leading the fundraising effort for the new vehicle. The digital asset treasury will store huge sums of Tether Gold, referred to as XAUT. This gold-backed token links blockchain-based assets with physical commodities. The project highlights Tether’s strategy to create safer investment products for both institutional and retail investors.

Antalpha is an existing partner of Tether in the provision of XAUT-backed lending services. Antalpha even announced that it would open gold vaults in the major financial centres in September. These vaults will enable investors to change the XAUT tokens back to physical gold. Tether also has a firm commitment to the development of this partnership by having an 8.1% participation in Antalpha.

Related Reading: Stablecoin Giant Tether Explores Gold Mining to Diversify Its Crypto Holdings | Live Bitcoin News

Tether has been expanding its business beyond the USDT, its 174 billion stablecoin. The company now makes investments in Bitcoin mining, payments technology, energy projects, and artificial intelligence ventures. This is an indication that Tether is working towards becoming a worldwide financial technology force. The new XAUT-based fund is another powerful layer to its treasury management strategy.

Tether joined Cantor Fitzgerald and SoftBank later this year to form Twenty-One Capital. That Bitcoin treasury vehicle aimed to manage institutional exposure to digital assets. The new XAUT initiative will be useful, but it will deal with tokenized gold. Tether also aims to raise up to $20 billion to expand its stablecoin and blockchain operations.

Tether’s Ecosystem Value Could Reach $500 Billion

Analysts think that the strategy will help Tether to be less susceptible to the volatility of the crypto markets. The possession of gold-based tokens will serve to mitigate the risks associated with the fluctuations in the prices of Bitcoin. This can also be interpreted by industry observers as a means for Tether to lure more conservative investors.

Experts say that linking gold with blockchain gives investors both transparency and security. Gold remains a trusted asset in uncertain markets. Combining it with blockchain technology allows faster transactions and global accessibility. As it was calculated by Bloomberg, the project can place the larger ecosystem of Tether at approximately 500 billion dollars.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive, said gold plays a vital role in today’s economy. In a more recent posting, he referred to XAUT as the most optimal method of transposing and transferring gold on a worldwide basis. His remarks highlight Tether’s confidence in blockchain as a bridge between traditional and digital finance.

The growth of Tether is a breaking point for the stablecoin sector. The company also increases liquidity and credibility by including its tokenized gold in its portfolio. This model is supposed to be followed by large-scale investors. Smaller crypto companies might, however, have difficulty competing with Tether due to its size and investment.

Analysts caution that an increase in the cost and regulation would drive weaker firms into the liquidation stage. The consistent growth and strategic diversification of Tether demonstrate the way the company has remained the leader in the crypto-finance market. Its 200 million fund may constitute the next stage of evolution of digital assets on a global scale.

The post Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00409-13.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12777-0.70%
COM
COM$0.005902-9.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.064+6.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-6.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001604-5.03%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00338+0.80%
Union
U$0.006281+3.61%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,692.88
$103,692.88$103,692.88

+0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,485.54
$3,485.54$3,485.54

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.76
$160.76$160.76

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4402
$2.4402$2.4402

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17672
$0.17672$0.17672

+0.32%