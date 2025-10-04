Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings

Tether launches a $200M crypto fund with Antalpha to expand XAUT gold holdings, boosting stability and institutional crypto adoption.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is planning a new $200 million crypto fund. It will collaborate with Antalpha Platform Holding, which is based in Singapore, to establish a digital asset treasury. The fund will concentrate on purchasing the gold-backed token of Tether, which is XAUT. This action reflects the interest of Tether in asset-backed products, as the world is becoming more interested in stability.

Tether Diversifies Beyond USDT into Mining, AI, and Tokenized Gold

Bloomberg reported that Tether and Antalpha are leading the fundraising effort for the new vehicle. The digital asset treasury will store huge sums of Tether Gold, referred to as XAUT. This gold-backed token links blockchain-based assets with physical commodities. The project highlights Tether’s strategy to create safer investment products for both institutional and retail investors.

Antalpha is an existing partner of Tether in the provision of XAUT-backed lending services. Antalpha even announced that it would open gold vaults in the major financial centres in September. These vaults will enable investors to change the XAUT tokens back to physical gold. Tether also has a firm commitment to the development of this partnership by having an 8.1% participation in Antalpha.

Related Reading: Stablecoin Giant Tether Explores Gold Mining to Diversify Its Crypto Holdings | Live Bitcoin News

Tether has been expanding its business beyond the USDT, its 174 billion stablecoin. The company now makes investments in Bitcoin mining, payments technology, energy projects, and artificial intelligence ventures. This is an indication that Tether is working towards becoming a worldwide financial technology force. The new XAUT-based fund is another powerful layer to its treasury management strategy.

Tether joined Cantor Fitzgerald and SoftBank later this year to form Twenty-One Capital. That Bitcoin treasury vehicle aimed to manage institutional exposure to digital assets. The new XAUT initiative will be useful, but it will deal with tokenized gold. Tether also aims to raise up to $20 billion to expand its stablecoin and blockchain operations.

Tether’s Ecosystem Value Could Reach $500 Billion

Analysts think that the strategy will help Tether to be less susceptible to the volatility of the crypto markets. The possession of gold-based tokens will serve to mitigate the risks associated with the fluctuations in the prices of Bitcoin. This can also be interpreted by industry observers as a means for Tether to lure more conservative investors.

Experts say that linking gold with blockchain gives investors both transparency and security. Gold remains a trusted asset in uncertain markets. Combining it with blockchain technology allows faster transactions and global accessibility. As it was calculated by Bloomberg, the project can place the larger ecosystem of Tether at approximately 500 billion dollars.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive, said gold plays a vital role in today’s economy. In a more recent posting, he referred to XAUT as the most optimal method of transposing and transferring gold on a worldwide basis. His remarks highlight Tether’s confidence in blockchain as a bridge between traditional and digital finance.

The growth of Tether is a breaking point for the stablecoin sector. The company also increases liquidity and credibility by including its tokenized gold in its portfolio. This model is supposed to be followed by large-scale investors. Smaller crypto companies might, however, have difficulty competing with Tether due to its size and investment.

Analysts caution that an increase in the cost and regulation would drive weaker firms into the liquidation stage. The consistent growth and strategic diversification of Tether demonstrate the way the company has remained the leader in the crypto-finance market. Its 200 million fund may constitute the next stage of evolution of digital assets on a global scale.

The post Crypto News: Tether Launches $200M Crypto Fund to Expand XAUT Holdings appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.