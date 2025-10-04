صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
U.S. shutdown triggers crypto volatility, but Tapzi’s growth and Ethena’s whale activity signal ongoing market strength.U.S. shutdown triggers crypto volatility, but Tapzi’s growth and Ethena’s whale activity signal ongoing market strength.

Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as US Government Shutdown Looms, but This Crypto Could Be the Best Altcoin to Buy Now

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 21:22
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
Union
U$0.006302+3.97%
Tapzi

The digital asset market started October with a greater degree of uncertainty, with the U.S. government in a shutdown due to the inability of Congress to agree on a budget. Such events have been traditionally volatile in the financial markets, and the S&P 500 indicated weakness during the week prior to such deadlines. This insecurity is now being transferred into crypto, where risk-sensitive currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins are girdling a possible bout of short-term volatility.

Analysts caution that the delayed publication of important data reports, combined with slowed activity in regulatory bodies, would affect the market mood and block the approvals of crypto ETFs. Regardless of these headwinds, a handful of the best altcoin to buy now, like Tapzi and Ethena, are attracting the attention of both retail and institutional investors.

Tapzi: The Skill-to-Earn Gaming Breakthrough

Tapzi has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the Web3 gaming revolution. Unlike earlier GameFi projects that relied on chance-based mechanics, Tapzi introduces a Skill-to-Earn model. 
Players bet on TAPZI tokens to play live, skill-based games like chess, checkers, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive rewards directly from pools contributed by players, providing a transparent economic system.

Tapzi775243 1 1

The project’s tokenomics reflect a structured, sustainable approach. Tapzi maintains a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens with staged vesting. The presale price of $TAPZI is $0.0035, with an anticipated launch price of $0.01. With an initial market cap set at $750,000, the project has already attracted strong presale interest, showing nearly 50 percent progress toward completion.

Beyond tokenomics, Tapzi aims to simplify user onboarding. Players can join instantly via web or mobile, without the hurdles of downloads, wallets, or gas fees. A free-to-play mode introduces casual gamers to the ecosystem and converts them into long-term competitors. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s platform through SDKs, staking modules, and access to its growing community.

Tapzi is Not Just Another GameFi Project—Here’s Why It Matters

The Web3 gaming market is projected to reach over $124 billion by 2032. Yet most projects fail due to poor sustainability and speculative economics. Tapzi addresses these flaws directly. Every prize pool comes from player contributions rather than inflationary token emissions, ensuring economic balance.

In addition, the Tapzi ecosystem promotes international connectivity. It aims at Tier 1 investor markets such as the U.S., U.K., and Singapore, whilst exploiting gaming-dominant markets such as Brazil, India, and the Philippines. The combination of these two focuses provides the project with a chance to grow fast, particularly since mobile gaming is gaining momentum all over the world.

For investors, the value proposition is clear. The platform operates as a self-sustaining arcade economy, benefiting from compounding growth as more players join. More participants translate into higher demand for $TAPZI, larger prize pools, and greater ecosystem value. In this way, Tapzi appears well-timed to capture momentum in a market still underserved by fair and engaging Web3 gaming experiences.

U.S. Shutdown Adds Market Pressures

While Tapzi builds momentum as the best altcoin to invest in, the broader financial environment faces renewed pressure. The U.S. government shutdown has frozen key economic reports, including jobs and CPI, which are essential for the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. Without fresh data, monetary policy could remain in limbo, delaying clarity for markets.

Such a shutdown also impacts regulatory bodies like the SEC and CFTC, which have been operating with fewer employees. As a result, IPO approvals, financial reviews, and crypto ETF approvals might be delayed. Analysts indicate that such uncertainty usually generates risk-off behaviour, which causes equities and crypto to perform poorly.

Market data has already highlighted the effects. Crypto liquidations exceeded $1 billion twice in one week as investors repositioned around uncertainty. While history shows that shutdowns cause short-term pain followed by recovery, traders remain cautious. High-beta assets like BTC, ETH, and top altcoins in the crypto market could see significant volatility in the coming weeks.

Ethena Whale Accumulation Signals Confidence

Although these risks are broader, certain crypto assets demonstrate impressive resilience. Ethena (ENA) has attracted the attention of whales, as crypto analyst Ali Martinez reports that large holders acquired 12 million ENA tokens over the last week. On-chain data indicates that exposure by the whales has been steadily growing, and this provides a strong signal of confidence in the potential of Ethena in the long term.

The project’s appeal lies in its growing role within decentralized finance. Ethena has gained traction for its applications in staking, liquidity provision, and synthetic assets. These factors make it attractive to institutions seeking stablecoin replacements and exposure to decentralized yield opportunities.

Tapzi

On the technical side, analyst Jonathan Carter has pointed out that ENA is currently retesting the upper edge of its downtrend channel on the 4-hour chart. Traders view this as a potential pivot point. Should ENA break higher, upside targets stand at $0.655, $0.710, $0.740, and eventually $0.780. However, a failed breakout could lead to a brief correction before resuming an upward trajectory.

At press time, Ethena trades at $0.611, reflecting a slight 0.35 percent decline in the past 24 hours but a 3.49 percent gain over the past week. With a circulating supply of 6.9 billion tokens, its market capitalization stands above $4.2 billion, cementing its position as a serious contender in the DeFi space.

Conclusion: Best Altcoin To Buy Now

The U.S. government shutdown is causing turbulence in the crypto and equity markets, and casting doubt on the short-term stability of high-risk assets. Nevertheless, new crypto coins like Tapzi are picked by experts as the best altcoin to buy now, among the well-established players, and remain appealing amid this uncertainty.

The innovative Skill-to-Earn model by Tapzi emphasizes the ability of Web3 games to go far beyond the imperfect game mechanics of GameFi, and presents sustainable economics and wide adoption feasibility. In the meantime, the increase in Ethena whales indicates the belief in the power of decentralized financial solutions, which substantiates the message that positive fundamentals can succeed even under problematic circumstances.

Join Tapzi’s official $500,000 giveaway. Participate here and win $500,000! : https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.00409-13.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12777-0.70%
COM
COM$0.005902-9.61%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.064+6.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-6.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001604-5.03%
اشتراک
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00338+0.80%
Union
U$0.006281+3.61%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,692.88
$103,692.88$103,692.88

+0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,485.54
$3,485.54$3,485.54

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.76
$160.76$160.76

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4402
$2.4402$2.4402

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17672
$0.17672$0.17672

+0.32%