Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as US Government Shutdown Looms, but This Crypto Could Be the Best Altcoin to Buy Now

The digital asset market started October with a greater degree of uncertainty, with the U.S. government in a shutdown due to the inability of Congress to agree on a budget. Such events have been traditionally volatile in the financial markets, and the S&P 500 indicated weakness during the week prior to such deadlines. This insecurity is now being transferred into crypto, where risk-sensitive currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins are girdling a possible bout of short-term volatility.

Analysts caution that the delayed publication of important data reports, combined with slowed activity in regulatory bodies, would affect the market mood and block the approvals of crypto ETFs. Regardless of these headwinds, a handful of the best altcoin to buy now, like Tapzi and Ethena, are attracting the attention of both retail and institutional investors.

Tapzi: The Skill-to-Earn Gaming Breakthrough

Tapzi has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the Web3 gaming revolution. Unlike earlier GameFi projects that relied on chance-based mechanics, Tapzi introduces a Skill-to-Earn model.

Players bet on TAPZI tokens to play live, skill-based games like chess, checkers, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive rewards directly from pools contributed by players, providing a transparent economic system.

The project’s tokenomics reflect a structured, sustainable approach. Tapzi maintains a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens with staged vesting. The presale price of $TAPZI is $0.0035, with an anticipated launch price of $0.01. With an initial market cap set at $750,000, the project has already attracted strong presale interest, showing nearly 50 percent progress toward completion.

Beyond tokenomics, Tapzi aims to simplify user onboarding. Players can join instantly via web or mobile, without the hurdles of downloads, wallets, or gas fees. A free-to-play mode introduces casual gamers to the ecosystem and converts them into long-term competitors. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s platform through SDKs, staking modules, and access to its growing community.

Tapzi is Not Just Another GameFi Project—Here’s Why It Matters

The Web3 gaming market is projected to reach over $124 billion by 2032. Yet most projects fail due to poor sustainability and speculative economics. Tapzi addresses these flaws directly. Every prize pool comes from player contributions rather than inflationary token emissions, ensuring economic balance.

In addition, the Tapzi ecosystem promotes international connectivity. It aims at Tier 1 investor markets such as the U.S., U.K., and Singapore, whilst exploiting gaming-dominant markets such as Brazil, India, and the Philippines. The combination of these two focuses provides the project with a chance to grow fast, particularly since mobile gaming is gaining momentum all over the world.

For investors, the value proposition is clear. The platform operates as a self-sustaining arcade economy, benefiting from compounding growth as more players join. More participants translate into higher demand for $TAPZI, larger prize pools, and greater ecosystem value. In this way, Tapzi appears well-timed to capture momentum in a market still underserved by fair and engaging Web3 gaming experiences.

U.S. Shutdown Adds Market Pressures

While Tapzi builds momentum as the best altcoin to invest in, the broader financial environment faces renewed pressure. The U.S. government shutdown has frozen key economic reports, including jobs and CPI, which are essential for the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions. Without fresh data, monetary policy could remain in limbo, delaying clarity for markets.

Such a shutdown also impacts regulatory bodies like the SEC and CFTC, which have been operating with fewer employees. As a result, IPO approvals, financial reviews, and crypto ETF approvals might be delayed. Analysts indicate that such uncertainty usually generates risk-off behaviour, which causes equities and crypto to perform poorly.

Market data has already highlighted the effects. Crypto liquidations exceeded $1 billion twice in one week as investors repositioned around uncertainty. While history shows that shutdowns cause short-term pain followed by recovery, traders remain cautious. High-beta assets like BTC, ETH, and top altcoins in the crypto market could see significant volatility in the coming weeks.

Ethena Whale Accumulation Signals Confidence

Although these risks are broader, certain crypto assets demonstrate impressive resilience. Ethena (ENA) has attracted the attention of whales, as crypto analyst Ali Martinez reports that large holders acquired 12 million ENA tokens over the last week. On-chain data indicates that exposure by the whales has been steadily growing, and this provides a strong signal of confidence in the potential of Ethena in the long term.

The project’s appeal lies in its growing role within decentralized finance. Ethena has gained traction for its applications in staking, liquidity provision, and synthetic assets. These factors make it attractive to institutions seeking stablecoin replacements and exposure to decentralized yield opportunities.

On the technical side, analyst Jonathan Carter has pointed out that ENA is currently retesting the upper edge of its downtrend channel on the 4-hour chart. Traders view this as a potential pivot point. Should ENA break higher, upside targets stand at $0.655, $0.710, $0.740, and eventually $0.780. However, a failed breakout could lead to a brief correction before resuming an upward trajectory.

At press time, Ethena trades at $0.611, reflecting a slight 0.35 percent decline in the past 24 hours but a 3.49 percent gain over the past week. With a circulating supply of 6.9 billion tokens, its market capitalization stands above $4.2 billion, cementing its position as a serious contender in the DeFi space.

Conclusion: Best Altcoin To Buy Now

The U.S. government shutdown is causing turbulence in the crypto and equity markets, and casting doubt on the short-term stability of high-risk assets. Nevertheless, new crypto coins like Tapzi are picked by experts as the best altcoin to buy now, among the well-established players, and remain appealing amid this uncertainty.

The innovative Skill-to-Earn model by Tapzi emphasizes the ability of Web3 games to go far beyond the imperfect game mechanics of GameFi, and presents sustainable economics and wide adoption feasibility. In the meantime, the increase in Ethena whales indicates the belief in the power of decentralized financial solutions, which substantiates the message that positive fundamentals can succeed even under problematic circumstances.

