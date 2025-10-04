Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear

With the Congress being unable to pass a funding bill, and Senate and House leadership adjourning without resolution, the U.S. Government shutdown continues today, affecting various cryptocurrencies that await final ETF approval decision from the SEC this month.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, which is considered by investors as a hedge against the current uncertainty in the fiat economy, witnessed a 2% surge today, with the 24-hour high reaching $123,944.70 and the low being $119,344.31. Along with BTC, prominent altcoin BNB also exhibited an incredible 8% surge today, touching its all-time high of $1,190.35.

Bitcoin & BNB Continue Surge Amidst the U.S. Regulatory Shutdown

Bitcoin continues its uptrend, with traders expecting it to achieve a new all-time high (ATH) in the coming days. BNB is also in its peak, regularly breaking its own ATH for months now. BNB achieved its new ATH of $1,190.35 today, and BTC is just 1.6% away from its ATH.

Apart from BTC and BNB, tokens such as FLOKI, OKB, SPX6900, IMX, and ASTER exhibited significant growth today. The losers include MYX, ZEC, 2Z, WLD, GRT, and WLFI. Overall, the market is reacting indifferently to the U.S. regulatory shutdown, except for the ETF delays of Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC).

XRP, SOL, DOGE, & LTC Fears Downtrend Due to ETF Approval Delay

SEC has already paused Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF, which had a deadline last Thursday. The delay was due to the unavailability of staff in the commission, and it is now guaranteed that the shutdown will extend at least until Monday. Following the pause, LTC witnessed a downtrend in the charts. If the shutdown continues till the next deadline date of 10th October, which is again an LTC ETF, we will see coin bleeding more.

Many traders fear a prolonged shutdown, similar to the 35-day shutdown from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. If it happens, we will likely witness downtrends in XRP, LTC, SOL, and DOGE, the assets that await various ETF approvals this month. Despite witnessing an 8% to 15% surge this week, these assets have suddenly paused their upward momentum today. However, the recent increase in ETF filings amidst the uncertainty suggests that the ETF-driven surge will continue throughout October.

Spot Crypto ETF Deadlines for October 2025: Full List

The filings awaiting deadlines include ETF proposals from prominent firms such as Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary Capital, with assets being LTC, SOL, XRP, and DOGE. The full list, along with the deadline dates, is given below.

Sl. No ETFs List Final Deadline 1 Canary Litecoin ETF 10/2/25 2 Grayscale Litecoin Trust 10/10/25 3 CoinShares Litecoin ETF 10/23/25 4 Grayscale Solana Trust 10/10/25 5 VanEck Solana Trust 10/16/25 6 21Shares Core Solana ETF 10/16/25 7 Canary Solana ETF 10/16/25 8 Bitwise Solana ETF 10/16/25 9 Grayscale Dogecoin Trust 10/18/25 10 Grayscale XRP Trust 10/18/25 11 21Shares Core XRP Trust 10/19/25 12 Bitwise XRP ETF 10/22/25 13 Canary XRP ETF 10/23/25 14 Wisdomtree XRP Fund 10/24/25 15 CoinShares XRP ETF 10/23/25

Crypto Market Update Today: Technically Neutral, But Altcoins in Fear

Market Cap – $4.2 Trillion

Fear & Greed Index – Neutral (59)

Bitcoin Dominance – 58.2%

Ether Dominance – 13.0%

Crypto ETFs Net Flow – + $1.22 Billion

Altcoin Season Index- 65/100

Despite BTC’s surge, various altcoins are moving sideways today, contrary to expectations. While the ETF-related issues concern only XRP, SOL, DOGE, and LTC this month, it has been having a wider effect on the altseason altogether. While the Fear & Greed Index aligns with Neutral (59), there is Fear among the altcoin traders. However, the shutdown-driven uncertainty in ETFs will be temporary, and the market will likely see the altcoin bull run reaching its peak in the coming months.

