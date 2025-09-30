صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Cautious optimism grows as crypto sentiment turns neutral with market cap nearing $4T as trading volume jumps, and key assets post modest gains today.Cautious optimism grows as crypto sentiment turns neutral with market cap nearing $4T as trading volume jumps, and key assets post modest gains today.

Crypto Market Sees Cautious Optimism as Sentiment Turns Neutral

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 22:15
Capverse
CAP$0,11223-0,96%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01681-1,29%
digital-marketplace main

The crypto landscape is gradually moving upward as the sentiment is changing. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.91T after a 1.40% increase. In addition to this, with a 42.74% surge, the 24-hour crypto volume has climbed to $175.15B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has turned “Neutral” while accounting for 43 points.

Bitcoin Rises 1.94% and Ethereum Witnesses 1.63% Increase

Particularly, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), is changing hands at $113,974.28, signifying a 1.94% rise over the past 24 hours. Additionally, the market dominance of Bitcoin ($BTC) now stands at 58.1%. At the same time, Ethereum ($ETH) is trading at $4,183.02, denoting a 1.63% surge while its market dominance is 12.9%.

$CATX, $TURBO, and $FELIS Lead Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, the key crypto gainers of the day include CATX ($CATX), TURBO BOME ($TURBO), and Felis ($FELIS) in the top positions. Specifically, $CATX has witnessed a staggering 1967.11% increase, attaining the price level of $0.00001202. Following that, $TURBO is now hovering around $0.000003249 after a 1078.48% increase. Subsequently, $FELIS has jumped by 953.59% as its price has touched the $0.0000008720 mark.

DeFi TVL Surges by 1.11% and NFT Sales Volume Records 36.37% Spike

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 1.11% growth, claiming the $157.643B figure. Along with that, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has spiked by 1.14%, reaching $43.511B. Nonetheless, in the case of the 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap is the top player, accounting for a stunning 14318336% rise.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has reached $22,098,462 after a 36.37% increase. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, has also surged to $3,026,704 in sales volume.

SEC and CFTC Hint at Development of Cooperative Regulatory Framework While Bitcoin Staking Goes Live on Starknet

Moving on, the crypto industry has also witnessed many other influential developments. In this respect, in the recent roundtable, the US SEC and CFTC have announced he conclusion of the regulatory ‘turf war’ between them over crypto markets, indicating an exclusive cooperative framework.

Moreover, Swift is planning to develop a blockchain-based ledger to enable cross-border payments in real time. Furthermore, Bitcoin Staking has gone live on Starknet, a renowned Ethereum L2, with diverse $STRK incentives.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0,00634+3,67%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000306-3,47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15531+1,47%
MemeCore
M$2,41041-3,46%
Threshold
T$0,01296+1,56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103 563,69-1,70%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01681-1,29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01203-0,57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 520,13
$103 520,13$103 520,13

+0,07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 486,33
$3 486,33$3 486,33

+0,14%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,13
$160,13$160,13

-0,45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4331
$2,4331$2,4331

-0,17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17639
$0,17639$0,17639

+0,14%