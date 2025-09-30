Crypto Market Sees Cautious Optimism as Sentiment Turns Neutral

The crypto landscape is gradually moving upward as the sentiment is changing. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.91T after a 1.40% increase. In addition to this, with a 42.74% surge, the 24-hour crypto volume has climbed to $175.15B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has turned “Neutral” while accounting for 43 points.

Bitcoin Rises 1.94% and Ethereum Witnesses 1.63% Increase

Particularly, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), is changing hands at $113,974.28, signifying a 1.94% rise over the past 24 hours. Additionally, the market dominance of Bitcoin ($BTC) now stands at 58.1%. At the same time, Ethereum ($ETH) is trading at $4,183.02, denoting a 1.63% surge while its market dominance is 12.9%.

$CATX, $TURBO, and $FELIS Lead Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, the key crypto gainers of the day include CATX ($CATX), TURBO BOME ($TURBO), and Felis ($FELIS) in the top positions. Specifically, $CATX has witnessed a staggering 1967.11% increase, attaining the price level of $0.00001202. Following that, $TURBO is now hovering around $0.000003249 after a 1078.48% increase. Subsequently, $FELIS has jumped by 953.59% as its price has touched the $0.0000008720 mark.

DeFi TVL Surges by 1.11% and NFT Sales Volume Records 36.37% Spike

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 1.11% growth, claiming the $157.643B figure. Along with that, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has spiked by 1.14%, reaching $43.511B. Nonetheless, in the case of the 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap is the top player, accounting for a stunning 14318336% rise.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has reached $22,098,462 after a 36.37% increase. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, has also surged to $3,026,704 in sales volume.

SEC and CFTC Hint at Development of Cooperative Regulatory Framework While Bitcoin Staking Goes Live on Starknet

Moving on, the crypto industry has also witnessed many other influential developments. In this respect, in the recent roundtable, the US SEC and CFTC have announced he conclusion of the regulatory ‘turf war’ between them over crypto markets, indicating an exclusive cooperative framework.

Moreover, Swift is planning to develop a blockchain-based ledger to enable cross-border payments in real time. Furthermore, Bitcoin Staking has gone live on Starknet, a renowned Ethereum L2, with diverse $STRK incentives.