Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States.

Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets.

Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.