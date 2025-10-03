صرافیDEX+
Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Team Up for Enhanced Treasury Strategy

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 06:03
TLDR

  • Crypto.com has formed a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies to enhance institutional digital asset services.
  • SOL Strategies will allocate part of its treasury operations to Crypto.com Custody, ensuring secure asset protection.
  • Crypto.com gains access to SOL Strategies’ validator services, enriching its platform with reliable staking capabilities.
  • The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for secure, compliant digital asset management solutions.
  • SOL Strategies will benefit from enhanced yield generation and protection against cyber threats through Crypto.com’s custody services.

Crypto.com has entered a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies to enhance its treasury management solutions. This collaboration aims to provide institutional clients with a secure and compliant digital asset management platform. The move comes at a time when Solana is gaining traction in the market, with increasing institutional interest.

Crypto.com’s Partnership with SOL Strategies

Crypto.com’s collaboration with SOL Strategies aims to enhance institutional services within the digital asset sector. The partnership focuses on bolstering both companies’ offerings through integration and shared resources. SOL Strategies will allocate part of its treasury operations to Crypto.com Custody.

By embedding SOL Strategies’ validators into Crypto.com’s platform, the two companies aim to provide a seamless staking solution. This integration enhances Crypto.com’s network with reliable validation capabilities. Eesa Ahmad, Crypto.com’s Head of Institutional Sales, expressed confidence in the partnership’s potential to meet the needs of institutions in the digital asset market.

In a statement, Eric Anziani, COO of Crypto.com, emphasized the importance of secure custody and staking solutions.

This collaboration is expected to attract public companies seeking secure and compliant digital asset management.

SOL Strategies Enhances Staking and Security with Crypto.com

SOL Strategies, a prominent player in the Solana ecosystem, holds substantial SOL assets as part of its treasury. This new partnership strengthens its position in the market by securing its assets through Crypto.com’s Custody services. The integration not only ensures asset protection but also promotes efficient yield generation through staking.

The partnership is particularly beneficial for institutional clients seeking to diversify their portfolios while mitigating counterparty risks. SOL Strategies aims to provide its validator services to Crypto.com’s institutional clients, allowing them to participate directly in Solana’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. This move promotes greater interoperability within the Solana infrastructure.

In addition, SOL Strategies continues to grow its treasury with a recent offering that raised C$30 million. The funds will be used to acquire more SOL, further solidifying the company’s position in the Solana ecosystem. This partnership with Crypto.com is another step toward expanding its reach within the digital asset space.

SOL Strategies’ partnership with Crypto.com further cements its role as a leading provider of Solana infrastructure. With over 435,000 SOL in its treasury, the company continues to attract institutional interest. The partnership will also provide access to SOL Strategies’ proven validator services, enhancing Crypto.com’s offerings for institutional clients.

The post Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Team Up for Enhanced Treasury Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.

