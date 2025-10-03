Crypto Casino Singapore 2025 | Law, Safety & Licence Guide

Legal & Safety Notice for Singapore

Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, unlicensed remote gambling in or from Singapore and advertising or facilitating it to people in Singapore is an offence. Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to offer remote gambling domestically. This page is informational and does not encourage play. If you need help, see the Responsible Gambling section at the end.

Global Top‑10 Crypto Casino Brands (Licence‑First Research Notes)

(Neutral analysis for readers; not endorsements and not for use from Singapore.)

The blurbs below help you research what others are searching for. Always rely on live regulator records and the site’s most current Terms. Avoid inducements and do not interact with offshore casinos from Singapore.

1) BetGoat

Overview

BetGoat presents itself as a crypto-first sportsbook and casino, featuring a minimalist lobby, broad market coverage, and multi-coin cashier support. Its appeal is the fast settlement rails and a clear onboarding flow.

Betgoat Crypto Casino

Why do people look it up?

It appears in global “new crypto casino” and “crypto betting” searches, with a growing social footprint. That visibility makes licence verification essential.

Licence & verification

BetGoat is listed on the Anjouan Licence Register under a named corporate entity, with an ALSI identifier and authorized domains specified.

Note: Only trust domains the registrar marks as authorized (betgoat.com). Treat unlisted mirrors as unverified.

Research checks

Confirm the authorized URL; read KYC/withdrawal rules; check for deposit/withdrawal limits and responsible‑gaming tools (limits, time‑outs).

2) Bitcasino.io

Overview

A veteran bitcoin casino brand with a broad slot and live‑dealer library, crypto cashier options, and unusually detailed help and policy pages.

bitcasino website snapshot

Why do people look it up?

It’s often first on “bitcoin casino” roundups because of brand age and crypto depth.

Licence & verification

Operated by a Curaçao‑licensed entity. Use the public certificate portal to confirm the domain, company, OGL number, and status for the exact site you visit.

Research checks

Match the footer entity to the certificate entity; review the restricted‑countries list; read bonus wagering and max‑bet clauses.

3) 1XBet

Overview

A long-standing global betting platform combining sportsbook, casino, live casino, and crypto options. Known for a wide payment variety, aggressive marketing, and presence in many markets.

1XBet Crypto Website

Why do people look it up

It appears in many “best betting / best crypto casino” lists, offers crypto deposits, and has high visibility via sponsorships and promotions.

Licence & verification

1XBet is operated by Caecus N.V., a company incorporated under Curaçao law (Company No. 163779) and holding a Curaçao OGL license OGL/2024/1262/0493 per its Terms page.

Payment processing is handled via Exidna Enterprises Ltd and Evrianassa Enterprises Ltd, registered in Cyprus.

Research checks

Study bonus rules (wagering, restricted games, maximum stakes) and ensure you’re not in a blocked jurisdiction.

4) Sportsbet.io

Overview

A sportsbook‑first brand with a full casino lobby, focused on in‑play markets and mobile UX.

Why do people look it up

Prominent sponsorships and “crypto sportsbook” search exposure.

Licence & verification

Operated by a Curaçao‑licensed entity. Confirm the domain, company, OGL number, and status on the certificate page. Remember that sports betting in Singapore is strictly controlled. Offshore sportsbooks are not authorized to target people in Singapore.

Research checks

Review KYC policy and withdrawal thresholds; avoid VPN use, which typically violates Terms.

5) Stake

Overview

One of the most recognized crypto sportsbook + casino brands globally, known for “Stake Originals,” quick cashier flows, and a highly active marketing presence.

Why do people look it up?

High visibility across sports, streaming, and social channels, which means it appears on most crypto‑casino keyword sets.

Licence & verification

Operated by a Curaçao‑licensed entity with a public certificate for stake.com. Always check live status and ensure you are on the authorized domain rather than a spoofed mirror.

Research checks

Terms typically ban VPNs/geo‑block circumvention; enable 2FA and consider withdrawal locks if offered.

6) Wild Casino

Overview

A legacy offshore casino frequently covered by US‑facing review sites and known for crypto acceptance.

Why do people look it up?

It appears in global “crypto casino” lists and sometimes in Asia‑targeted roundups due to payment options.

Licence & verification

Often described as Panama (JCJ)‑licensed; however, many operator pages do not link to a public regulator certificate, and consumer‑facing licence lookups are limited compared to Curaçao/Anjouan. Treat the licence as unverified unless an official record is provided by the operator/regulator.

Research checks

Ask for official license documentation, read fee schedules, withdrawal frequency rules, and dispute procedures.

7) 7Bit

Overview

A crypto‑friendly casino under the Dama N.V. umbrella with frequent game additions and BTC/ETH/USDT support.

Why do people look it up?

It shows up in “bitcoin casino” and “crypto slots” queries due to brand longevity and crypto UX.

Licence & verification

Lists a Curaçao OGL. Verify 7bitcasino.com (domain), entity, and status on the public certificate portal.

Research checks

Watch bonus wagering, max‑bet caps, and restricted games; check the latest country restrictions.

8) Metaspins

Overview

A crypto‑native lobby designed around quick deposits/withdrawals, a lightweight interface, and straightforward navigation.

Why do people look it up?

It features in “new crypto casino” searches and is often compared with earlier‑generation brands for UX speed.

Licence & verification

Operates under a Curaçao OGL. Confirm the metaspins.com domain, licensed entity, and status on the certificate portal.

Research checks

Double‑check the requested network at the cashier (ERC‑20 vs TRC‑20) before sending stablecoins.

9) BetFury

Overview

A crypto‑centric platform that mixes third‑party titles with provably fair house games and a token ecosystem.

Why do people look it up?

Its tokenized rewards and in‑house game catalogue stand out in “crypto casino” comparisons.

Licence & verification

Operates under a Curaçao OGL via a named company. Verify the betfury.com domain and Active status on the certificate page. Treat token utilities as separate from the gambling licence.

Research checks

Review Terms on token accrual/vesting, withdrawal limits, and bonus incompatibilities.

10) BC.Game

Overview

A high‑visibility crypto platform with a large catalogue and “provably fair” originals.

Why do people look it up?

Ubiquitous in crypto‑casino keyword sets, with strong community presence.

Licence & verification

Historically, a core Curaçao OGL certificate for bc.game has shown Revoked status; the brand is also listed on the Anjouan register under a different company with multiple authorized domains. Always rely on the live records for the exact domain you are viewing.

Research checks

Check KYC and withdrawal rules; confirm authorized URLs; screenshot licence pages with the date you checked them.

At a Glance (for readers searching “crypto casino Singapore”, “bitcoin casino Singapore”, “best crypto casinos Singapore”)

Legality: Using offshore crypto casinos from Singapore is not legal . Do not register, deposit, or play if you are in Singapore.

Using offshore crypto casinos from Singapore is . Do not register, deposit, or play if you are in Singapore. Licence verification matters: Many brands publish Curaçao OGL certificates (checkable via a public certificate portal) or appear on the Anjouan Licence Register . Always verify the legal entity , licence number , status , and authorized domain before trusting any claim.

Many brands publish certificates (checkable via a public certificate portal) or appear on the . Always verify the , , , and before trusting any claim. Payment reality: Blockchain transfers are final. A wrong address/network or a missing memo/tag (e.g., XRP/XLM) can cause permanent loss. Always test with a small transaction first.

What “Crypto Casino Singapore” Actually Means in 2025?

When people type “crypto casino Singapore” or “bitcoin casino Singapore,” they mostly find offshore platforms that accept digital assets (BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.). Some of these sites display Singapore‑friendly time zones, sports markets, or language variants. That does not mean they are licensed by the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) or allowed to market to people in Singapore. Treat localisation as a user interface, not legal status.

Key differences to understand:

Jurisdiction : Offshore licences (e.g., Curaçao OGL , Anjouan ) are not Singapore licences and do not grant permission to advertise to persons in Singapore.

: Offshore licences (e.g., , ) are Singapore licences and do not grant permission to to persons in Singapore. Offering vs accessing : People in Singapore may see offshore sites online, but participating in unlicensed remote gambling is an offence. Local consumer protections do not apply to offshore operators.

: People in Singapore may offshore sites online, but in unlicensed remote gambling is an offence. Local consumer protections do apply to offshore operators. Sports vs casino: Sports betting in Singapore is strictly controlled. Offshore sportsbooks that appear in search results are not authorized to target Singapore residents.

Singapore Law in Practice (Plain‑English)

Offering : Only services licensed by the GRA (e.g., Singapore Pools ) are permitted to offer remote gambling domestically.

: Only services licensed by the GRA (e.g., ) are permitted to offer remote gambling domestically. Advertising : It is an offence to publish, arrange for, or take part in publishing advertising that induces unlawful gambling in Singapore. Bonus‑driven listicles, “play now” buttons, and promo codes aimed at Singapore users are not compliant .

: It is an offence to advertising that induces unlawful gambling in Singapore. Bonus‑driven listicles, “play now” buttons, and promo codes aimed at Singapore users are . Enforcement : Measures include website and payment blocking, takedown directions, fines, and (in serious cases) prosecution.

: Measures include website and payment blocking, takedown directions, fines, and (in serious cases) prosecution. What this page does: It explains law, safety, and verification, and provides a global license snapshot. Thus, readers can recognize the signals of legitimacy. It does not contain sign‑up prompts or inducements.

Licence Verification: The Two Public Checks You Should Know

Curaçao (OGL certificates)

Scroll to a casino’s footer and click the Curaçao Gaming Authority / Gaming Control Board certificate. On the public certificate page, confirm: domain, company (legal entity), OGL number, grant date, and status (Active/Revoked). Certificates are domain‑specific.

Anjouan (official licence register)

Visit the Anjouan Licence Register (regulator website). Search the company name or domain; confirm the ALSI licence number, status, and authorized URLs. The register shows a last‑updated timestamp.

Red flags

The footer entity does not match the certificate/register entity .

does not match the . The domain you are on is not listed on the certificate/register.

you are on is listed on the certificate/register. The site markets “no‑KYC” but reserves broad rights to KYC at cash‑out; expect verification for larger withdrawals or risk triggers.

but reserves broad rights to KYC at cash‑out; expect verification for larger withdrawals or risk triggers. Bonus terms hide max‑bet rules, wagering multipliers, or game exclusions that can void payouts.

Crypto Payment Reality for Singapore Readers (BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP/XLM)

Finality : On‑chain transfers cannot be reversed like card chargebacks. Wrong address/network = likely permanent loss .

: On‑chain transfers like card chargebacks. Wrong address/network = likely . Networks : Stablecoins exist on multiple networks (e.g., USDT ERC‑20 vs. TRC‑20 ). Always send on the exact network the cashier requests.

: Stablecoins exist on multiple networks (e.g., vs. ). Always send on the the cashier requests. Memos/Tags : For XRP and XLM , a destination tag/memo is often mandatory; missing or wrong tags can strand funds.

: For and , a is often mandatory; missing or wrong tags can strand funds. Confirmations : Sites wait for block confirmations; larger deposits may require more before crediting.

: Sites wait for block confirmations; larger deposits may require more before crediting. Best practices : Send a small test first. Copy/paste addresses; double‑check the first and last 6 characters . Enable 2FA (authenticator app) on both email and the account. Keep TXIDs , timestamps, and screenshots of the deposit address and QR code.

:

Disputes and Complaints: What Realistic Recourse Looks Like

Operator first : Use the brand’s written complaints process (Terms/Help). Provide timestamps, bet IDs, TXIDs, and KYC references.

: Use the brand’s process (Terms/Help). Provide timestamps, bet IDs, TXIDs, and KYC references. Curaçao OGL : The public certificate page confirms licence status. Regulators there may not arbitrate single disputes but collect evidence and can sanction for patterns.

: The confirms licence status. Regulators there may not arbitrate single disputes but collect evidence and can sanction for patterns. Anjouan : The register includes Player Support links. Efficacy varies; outcomes depend on documentation and the operator’s cooperation.

: The includes links. Efficacy varies; outcomes depend on documentation and the operator’s cooperation. If nothing works: Warn others factually and disengage. Note that VPN use or ToS breaches (multi‑accounting, bonus abuse) typically void balances.

The Singapore Researcher’s Checklist (Copy, Paste, Use)

Licence, not logo: Click the official certificate (Curaçao) or official register (Anjouan). Entity match: Footer entity must match the regulator record. Domain match: The exact domain must be on the certificate/register. Status check: Active vs Revoked matters; note the date/time you checked. Complaints path: Written complaints first; then the licensor’s channel. Responsible tools: Deposit limits, time‑outs, reality checks, self‑exclusion. Terms & promos: Wagering, max‑bet, game exclusions, jurisdiction bans, expiry. Payments: Correct network and memo/tag; small test first; keep TXIDs. Security: Unique passwords, app‑based 2FA, withdrawal locks, device hygiene. No VPN gambles: ToS violations can void balances and close accounts.

Security Playbook for Crypto‑Gaming Accounts

Unique passwords per site; never reuse.

per site; never reuse. Authenticator‑app 2FA (avoid SMS when possible).

(avoid SMS when possible). Withdrawal locks / PINs if available.

if available. Device hygiene (OS and browser updates; limit risky extensions).

(OS and browser updates; limit risky extensions). Phishing awareness (bookmark official domains; ignore unsolicited “support” DMs).

(bookmark official domains; ignore unsolicited “support” DMs). Record‑keeping (TXIDs, licence screenshots, Terms captured on the day).

Provably Fair vs RNG: What It Does and Doesn’t Prove?

RNG games use certified random number generators audited by testing houses.

use certified random number generators audited by testing houses. Provably fair titles let you verify outcome generation using server/client seeds and hashing. That helps prove the result wasn’t altered after the fact.

titles let you verify outcome generation using server/client seeds and hashing. That helps prove the wasn’t altered after the fact. Limits: “Provably fair” does not address bonus rules, payout limits, or jurisdiction blocks. You still need to read and follow the Terms.

Frequently Asked Questions (Singapore‑Focused)

Is a “crypto casino Singapore” legal to use?

No. Unless the GRA has specifically licensed the operator (e.g., Singapore Pools), participating in unlicensed remote gambling and advertising it to persons in Singapore are offences.

Why do sites show Curaçao or Anjouan badges?

Those are offshore licensing regimes. Curaçao issues OGL certificates per domain; Anjouan publishes a license register listing company, status, and authorized URLs. Neither is a Singapore licence.

How do I know a licence claim is real?

Use the official public certificate (Curaçao) or the official register (Anjouan). Don’t trust cropped screenshots or third‑party lists.

What if a certificate says “Revoked”?

Treat that domain as not in good standing. If the brand points to a different domain/licence, verify that separately on the official page.

Are crypto payments safer than bank cards?

They can be faster and reduce card‑sharing, but there are no chargebacks on‑chain. Wrong network/address or missing memo/tag can result in permanent loss.

Can I use a VPN to access a blocked site?

Most Terms forbid it. Using a VPN can void balances and lead to account closure—and it does not change your obligations under Singapore law.

What should I do if a casino won’t pay?

Re‑read Terms (wagering, max‑bet, restricted games). 2) Submit a written complaint with documents. 3) Escalate via the licensing channel (certificate/register). If you used a VPN or broke Terms, recovery is unlikely.

No. Sponsorships are marketing, not regulatory approval. Safety comes from licence validity, domain/entity match, clear Terms, responsible tools, and consistent payouts—none of which a logo guarantees.

Can I self‑exclude on offshore sites?

Some offer tools, but enforcement varies. Singapore‑level tools and local support services are more reliable.

How often do licences change?

Often enough that you should always re‑check before trusting a claim. Put the date you checked in your notes.

Responsible Gambling (Singapore)

If gambling is affecting you or someone you love, help is confidential and close by:

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) Helpline: 1800‑6‑668‑668 (8 am–11 pm daily) • Webchat available on the NCPG website.

Helpline: (8 am–11 pm daily) • Webchat available on the NCPG website. Self‑Exclusion & Visit Limit programmes are available. Consider setting financial and time limits, device‑level filters, and bank‑level merchant blocks.

programmes are available. Consider setting financial and time limits, device‑level filters, and bank‑level merchant blocks. If you feel at risk: Talk to someone you trust and consider professional counseling early—outcomes improve with timely support.

Freshness : This page shows a Last updated date and is refreshed to reflect changes in law, public certificate records, and responsible‑gaming resources.

: This page shows a date and is refreshed to reflect changes in law, public certificate records, and responsible‑gaming resources. Independence : No inducements, bonus codes, or “play now” prompts.

: No inducements, bonus codes, or “play now” prompts. Verification : Licence status should be checked on the official public certificate (Curaçao) or official register (Anjouan) at the time you read this.

: Licence status should be checked on the (Curaçao) or (Anjouan) at the time you read this. User‑first: The focus is on legality, license verification, payment safety, complaint paths, and Singapore support, not on pushing sign‑ups.

Summary of the Top‑10 (Quick Research Notes)