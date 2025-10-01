صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post ‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The SAG-AFTRA actors union slammed an AI-generated “actress,” Tilly Norwood, which has roiled Hollywood since it was unveiled by an AI studio over the weekend, stating the computer-generated character cannot emote like a human, will put actors out of work and was developed using actors’ performances without permission. The AI-generated “actress” has already sparked blowback from some actors. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 actors and other entertainment workers, said Tuesday morning “creativity is, and should remain, human-centered,” stating it is “opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics.” The union said Tilly Norwood is “not an actor” and has “no life experience to draw from,” suggesting audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated performers “untethered from the human experience.” SAG-AFTRA alleged the computer-generated actress was trained using the performances of other actors who were not compensated and did not give permission. The union said the use of AI-generated performers could put human actors out of work, “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.” The union warned signatory producers may not use synthetic performers without complying with the union’s contractual obligations, which require notice and bargaining. SAG-AFTRA’s statement comes two years after the use of AI was a crucial issue in the nearly four-month-long Hollywood labor strikes, after which the union struck a deal requiring studios to “bargain in good faith” if they wanted to use an AI-generated performer instead of a human actor. Who Else Has Criticized Tilly Norwood? Whoopi Goldberg, an Oscar-winning actress, suggested on “The View” on Monday audiences would not enjoy watching an AI-generated actress. “You can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently,” Goldberg said. Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee, sat… The post ‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The SAG-AFTRA actors union slammed an AI-generated “actress,” Tilly Norwood, which has roiled Hollywood since it was unveiled by an AI studio over the weekend, stating the computer-generated character cannot emote like a human, will put actors out of work and was developed using actors’ performances without permission. The AI-generated “actress” has already sparked blowback from some actors. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 actors and other entertainment workers, said Tuesday morning “creativity is, and should remain, human-centered,” stating it is “opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics.” The union said Tilly Norwood is “not an actor” and has “no life experience to draw from,” suggesting audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated performers “untethered from the human experience.” SAG-AFTRA alleged the computer-generated actress was trained using the performances of other actors who were not compensated and did not give permission. The union said the use of AI-generated performers could put human actors out of work, “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.” The union warned signatory producers may not use synthetic performers without complying with the union’s contractual obligations, which require notice and bargaining. SAG-AFTRA’s statement comes two years after the use of AI was a crucial issue in the nearly four-month-long Hollywood labor strikes, after which the union struck a deal requiring studios to “bargain in good faith” if they wanted to use an AI-generated performer instead of a human actor. Who Else Has Criticized Tilly Norwood? Whoopi Goldberg, an Oscar-winning actress, suggested on “The View” on Monday audiences would not enjoy watching an AI-generated actress. “You can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently,” Goldberg said. Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee, sat…

‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:45
COM
COM$0.005879-10.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06187-1.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.005302+4.26%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4666-5.33%
Threshold
T$0.01293+0.93%

Topline

The SAG-AFTRA actors union slammed an AI-generated “actress,” Tilly Norwood, which has roiled Hollywood since it was unveiled by an AI studio over the weekend, stating the computer-generated character cannot emote like a human, will put actors out of work and was developed using actors’ performances without permission.

The AI-generated “actress” has already sparked blowback from some actors. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 actors and other entertainment workers, said Tuesday morning “creativity is, and should remain, human-centered,” stating it is “opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics.”

The union said Tilly Norwood is “not an actor” and has “no life experience to draw from,” suggesting audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated performers “untethered from the human experience.”

SAG-AFTRA alleged the computer-generated actress was trained using the performances of other actors who were not compensated and did not give permission.

The union said the use of AI-generated performers could put human actors out of work, “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

The union warned signatory producers may not use synthetic performers without complying with the union’s contractual obligations, which require notice and bargaining.

SAG-AFTRA’s statement comes two years after the use of AI was a crucial issue in the nearly four-month-long Hollywood labor strikes, after which the union struck a deal requiring studios to “bargain in good faith” if they wanted to use an AI-generated performer instead of a human actor.

Who Else Has Criticized Tilly Norwood?

Whoopi Goldberg, an Oscar-winning actress, suggested on “The View” on Monday audiences would not enjoy watching an AI-generated actress. “You can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently,” Goldberg said. Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee, sat for an interview with Variety on Monday and had not yet heard of Norwood, but reacted with shock when the interviewer described the AI-generated performer to her. “I don’t know how to quite answer it, other than to say how terrifying this is,” Blunt said, adding: “Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.” Actress Melissa Barrera said on her Instagram that any actor signed to an agent who signs Norwood should “drop their a$$. How gross, read the room.” “What about the hundreds of living young women whose faces were composited together to make her? You couldn’t hire any of them?” actress Mara Wilson said.

What Is Tilly Norwood?

The AI-generated performer was created by Eline Van der Velden, an actor and producer who announced the launch of AI talent studio Xicoia at the Zurich Film Festival over the weekend. At the festival, Van der Velden said she wants “Tilly to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman,” claiming multiple studios were interested in using her AI creation. “People are realizing that their creativity doesn’t need to be boxed in by a budget – there are no constraints creatively and that’s why AI can really be a positive,” Van der Velden said. In response to backlash from some actors, Van der Velden said Norwood is “not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work — a piece of art,” comparing the AI performer to animation or puppetry. Van der Velden created an Instagram profile for Norwood in May, which has more than a dozen posts depicting the AI creation appearing to do human activities, like going to a café, writing an essay or going shopping. The account has more than 36,000 followers, and in its bio, the creation claims it is London-based and an aspiring actress. Norwood’s recent posts include “stills” from acting tests and a short clip of the AI performing acting in what appears to be an action movie. “I may be AI, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now. I am so excited for what’s coming next!” the caption for one of Norwood’s posts says.

Further Reading

AI Actress Tilly Norwood Debuts at Zurich Summit as Industry Grapples With Emerging Tech: We Want Her ‘to Be the Next Scarlett Johansson’ (Variety)

Creator Of Controversial AI Actress Tilly Norwood Puts Out Statement Following Backlash: “She Is Not A Replacement For A Human Being” (Deadline)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/30/sag-aftra-condemns-ai-actress-tilly-norwood-joins-critics-emily-blunt-whoopi-goldberg-and-more/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
Union
U$0.00634+3.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-3.47%
اشتراک
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:09
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15531+1.47%
MemeCore
M$2.41041-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.56%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Samson Mow, the CEO of JAN3, attributes the recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off to “newish” buyers, those who came into the market in the last 12 to 18 months. According to Mow, these investors are selling their positions after reaping small gains of 20% to 30%. People have been reading too many news articles about the […]
Bitcoin
BTC$103,563.69-1.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01203-0.57%
اشتراک
Tronweekly2025/11/11 23:00

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Why Noomez ($NNZ) Is Leading the Charge

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,514.67
$103,514.67$103,514.67

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,485.94
$3,485.94$3,485.94

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.01
$160.01$160.01

-0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4325
$2.4325$2.4325

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17634
$0.17634$0.17634

+0.11%