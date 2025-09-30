COTI Rolls Out COTI Earn; 12.5 Million $COTI Set for Genesis Season

COTI just flipped the switch on something that feels a lot more like a loyalty program built for people, not spreadsheets. The company this week launched COTI Earn, its new loyalty platform, and Season 001, Genesis, arrives with 12.5 million $COTI set aside for rewards.

Instead of the usual one-time airdrop or giveaway that rewards signups and nothing else, COTI Earn pays people for doing actual things that help the network, holding, trading, referring friends, learning, and even chatting with the community. Those actions turn into Token Points, or TPs, which are minted on-chain every day and land directly in users’ wallets.

“COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem,” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time.”

It’s an appealing line because the product tries to back it up; the rewards aren’t some locked token you can’t touch. TPs are liquid, on-chain, and immediately yours. Getting started is as simple as connecting a wallet at earn.coti.io. If you hold supported assets, wrapped ETH (wETH), wrapped BTC (wBTC), USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the treasury, you’ll start earning automatically.

Do more and you’ll earn more: trading on partner venues like PriveX and Carbon DeFi, answering quizzes, joining social channels or referring friends all boost your TP haul. COTI has also hooked up a Hyperlane Nexus bridge to make it easier for people to move assets in and begin participating, so onboarding isn’t a slog.

Privacy-first Infrastructure for Web3

What makes COTI Earn feel different, beyond the daily minting mechanic, is that it’s explicitly tied to COTI’s bigger mission: privacy-first infrastructure for Web3. The team argues that public ledgers make it hard for institutions and businesses to adopt blockchain at scale, because everything about wallets and transactions is visible by default.

COTI’s privacy layer, which it says is live across Ethereum and more than 70 chains, uses a cryptographic approach they call Garbled Circuits to enable private on-chain computation without killing composability or driving up costs. That capability, the company says, opens the door to private stablecoins and payments, confidential DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, and even working with governments and central banks.

Season 001 leans into a gamified, seasonal model: new missions, fresh drops and badges for early or active users, plus leaderboards for people who like a little friendly competition. The idea is to reward sustained engagement instead of just handing out tokens once and hoping people stick around. It’s a small but meaningful shift in how loyalty programs in crypto could work, more like a living rewards engine and less like marketing confetti.

If you’re already in the COTI orbit, or if you’re curious about private, programmable finance, COTI Earn gives you a reason to plug in and start earning. If nothing else, it’s a cleaner, more transparent take on a tired trope: loyalty that actually rewards contribution. To try it yourself, connect your wallet at earn.coti.io and see which missions make the most sense for you.