CoinShares Moves to Launch Active Crypto ETFs with Bastion Acquisition

TLDR

CoinShares acquired Bastion to launch actively managed crypto ETFs in the US.

Bastion’s systematic trading expertise will enhance CoinShares’ crypto ETFs.

Active crypto ETFs have surpassed passive funds in the market since July 2025.

CoinShares plans a US public listing to expand access to institutional investors.

CoinShares, a leading European crypto asset manager, has announced its acquisition of Bastion Asset Management, marking a strategic move to capitalize on the growing demand for actively managed cryptocurrency ETFs in the US. This acquisition comes as CoinShares prepares to launch new, sophisticated investment products aimed at institutional investors, providing more dynamic exposure to the crypto market. The deal is expected to enhance CoinShares’ capabilities and deepen its presence in the US market.

Acquisition of Bastion Asset Management

CoinShares has entered an agreement to acquire Bastion Asset Management, a London-based investment firm specializing in systematic trading strategies. This acquisition is part of CoinShares‘ broader strategy to introduce actively managed cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US market.

The deal, pending approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, will integrate Bastion’s trading expertise and quantitative approaches into CoinShares’ platform.Bastion Asset Management brings over 17 years of experience in developing systematic, alpha-generating strategies.

The firm’s team has a proven track record with leading hedge funds such as BlueCrest Capital and Systematica Investments. By merging Bastion’s quantitative and academic-backed signals with CoinShares’ registration under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, CoinShares aims to create actively managed products that can go beyond simple exposure to crypto assets.

Active vs. Passive ETFs in the Crypto Space

In the crypto ETF market, passive ETFs have historically dominated. These funds track the performance of an index or a specific asset like Bitcoin or Ethereum. However, CoinShares is shifting focus towards actively managed ETFs, which rely on managers to make investment decisions with the goal of outperforming the market.

According to a CoinShares spokesperson, “Most crypto asset managers in the US focus exclusively on passive products.” With growing demand from institutional investors for more complex investment solutions, CoinShares sees an opportunity to offer more advanced products, including actively managed ETFs. These products aim to provide returns that are not simply tied to the direction of the crypto market.

The increasing popularity of active ETFs is evident, with a notable rise in the number of active crypto ETFs surpassing passive ones since July 2025. This trend reflects a broader shift in the market, as investors seek out more strategic approaches to navigating cryptocurrency investments, especially during volatile market conditions.

CoinShares’ US Expansion Plans

CoinShares’ push into the US market is part of a larger effort to expand its reach and offerings. The company plans to go public in the US through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) at a $1.2 billion pre-money valuation. This move will provide CoinShares with deeper access to US capital markets and greater visibility among American institutional investors.

As the US market remains a critical hub for digital assets, CoinShares intends to build a strong infrastructure, team, and product suite to cater to the needs of institutional clients. The company aims to become a prominent player in the US crypto market by offering a wide range of innovative investment products.

Impact of SEC Approval on Crypto ETF Launches

CoinShares’ expansion also aligns with recent regulatory developments in the US. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved rule changes that streamline the process for crypto fund listings. These changes are expected to reduce the time from filing to ETF launch, providing a faster route to market for new investment products.

This regulatory shift could accelerate the approval and launch of actively managed crypto ETFs, offering more flexibility and options to investors. CoinShares is well-positioned to take advantage of these changes and quickly bring its new offerings to the market, leveraging its expertise and recent acquisition of Bastion Asset Management.

As CoinShares moves forward with its plans, the company’s acquisition of Bastion Asset Management positions it to be a key player in the evolving landscape of crypto ETFs, with an emphasis on active management and sophisticated investment strategies tailored to institutional investors.

